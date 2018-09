Passengers pose with train G5736 at West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 23, 2018. Train G5736 left Hong Kong West Kowloon Station at 7:00 on Sunday (1100 GMT Saturday) for Shenzhen North Railway Station. At 6:44, train G5711 left Shenzhen North Railway Station for Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, marking the opening of the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High-speed Railway and that of the whole Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High-speed Railway. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)