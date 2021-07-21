First batch of Sputnik V vaccine produced in Vietnam

World July 21, 11:00The first validation samples taken from the produced batch will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for the quality controlMOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The first batch of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was produced in Vietnam, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)."The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), and Vabiotech, one of Vietnam’s leading pharmaceutical companies, announce the production of a test batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus.The first validation samples taken from the produced batch will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for the quality control. RDIF and Vabiotech are actively implementing the technology transfer.Sputnik V was granted the approval by the Ministry of Health of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on March 23, 2021," the statement said."RDIF and Vabiotech are actively cooperating in the technology transfer process to provide easier access to Sputnik V for population of Vietnam. As the pandemic is yet far from over and new, more dangerous variants of coronavirus are being detected in various regions of the world, RDIF is increasing capacities for production of Sputnik V to speed up the vaccination with one of the best vaccines in the world," CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev commented on the news."It is our great pleasure to work with RDIF to bring Sputnik V to Vietnam to fight the pandemic. We hope the cooperation between RDIF and Vabiotech will help provide quality and affordable COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries," President of Vabiotech Dr. Dat Tuan Do said.At the moment, Sputnik V has been registered in 68 countries with a total population of over 3.7 bln people. Sputnik V is based on human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.