First batch of flood relief aid from China arrives in Pakistan

More chance for SS to throw them from the heli.

While it breaks my heart looking at the condition of poor Pakistani people, it also filled with anger and hate against those thugs who have looted Pakistan, but to coverup with the help of crooked Journalists, it must be added, they also falsely claim, they have developed Pakistan.

When you look at the pictures it is not developed, it is dirt poor, disorganised, poor and backward. So where is the development done by Sharifs and Zardari, why can't we see it, in infrastructure, in standard of livinng of ordinary Pakistanis.

Pakistanis should throw these scums from their backs and move forward lighter and more agile, progress your country like others do. Time for empty slogans is over, deliver.