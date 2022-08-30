What's new

First batch of flood relief aid from China arrives in Pakistan

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
5,408
5
10,140
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
More chance for SS to throw them from the heli.
While it breaks my heart looking at the condition of poor Pakistani people, it also filled with anger and hate against those thugs who have looted Pakistan, but to coverup with the help of crooked Journalists, it must be added, they also falsely claim, they have developed Pakistan.
When you look at the pictures it is not developed, it is dirt poor, disorganised, poor and backward. So where is the development done by Sharifs and Zardari, why can't we see it, in infrastructure, in standard of livinng of ordinary Pakistanis.
Pakistanis should throw these scums from their backs and move forward lighter and more agile, progress your country like others do. Time for empty slogans is over, deliver.
 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
956
0
704
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Not only anger is building within every patriotic Pakistani but patient is running out to oust these thugs sooner rather than later. Attitudes of Bilawal needs to be corrected after he said why did IK stoop so low to ask for charity over the Telethon.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
UAE pledges 20 aircraft sorties of relief goods for flood victims
Replies
2
Views
136
Clutch
Clutch
ghazi52
Foreign countries pouring aid to Flood victims . 2022
Replies
3
Views
55
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
ghazi52
Imran Khan announces to hold international telethon to raise funds for flood victims
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
94
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
muhammadhafeezmalik
  • Locked
Imran refuses to collect funds for flood relief but asks to fund his Jalsas
2
Replies
29
Views
619
Gripen9
Gripen9
G
China Railway Group donates relief materials for Bangladesh flood victims
Replies
1
Views
211
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom