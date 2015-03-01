What's new

First batch of Dhruv MK-III inducted into IAF

Tarmak007 -- A bold blog on Indian defence: First batch of Dhruv MK-III inducted into IAF



Air Force Station Bareilly, one of the premier air bases of the Indian Air Force witnessed the induction of the first batch of ALH MK-III in the IAF. Air Marshal PS Gill, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vayu Sena Medal, Senior Air Staff Officer, Central Air Command, Allahabad presided the induction ceremony. The Mk-III version of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) is a light multirole and multi-mission helicopter with a full glass cockpit.
The helicopter, manufactured by HAL, differs from the previous version of ALH, or Dhruv in the terms of the more powerful Shakti engines, full glass cockpit and the integrated Electronic Warfare (EW) suite. The various systems integrated into the helicopter make it a highly manoeuvrable and potent platform for military operations by day as well as by night. The induction of ALH Mk-III at Air Force Station Bareilly is being regarded an important milestone in the Indian aviation industry as well as towards modernisation plan of the Indian Air Force.
A fine display of ALH Helicopters by Wing Commander KS Kakade Commanding Officer of the 111 HU along with five other Pilots, marked the induction ceremony. Capabilities of the aircraft in carrying under-slung weight , casualty evacuation and formation flying were the main features of display by the pilots in the newly inducted ALH helicopter. A large gathering of air warriors and their families witnessing the induction ceremony applauded the display by the newly inducted helicopter, which is now A pride for the people of Bareilly.
The ALH Mk-III is being inducted in 111 Helicopter Unit(111 HU), which was operating with Chetak and Cheetah helicopters earlier. With the new induction, the unit would be better equipped to continue the task of humanitarian relief, casualty evacuation from the Himalayan ranges as well as search and rescue operations along with regular military operations. The unit has also been earmarked for the presentation of the Presidents Standard for its glorious service for the past 49 years.
 
specifications
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) soon will hand over five Mk. 3 versions of the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) to the Indian army.

This is in addition to the five Dhruv Mk. 3 helicopters delivered to the service during the just-concluded Aero India 2011 symposium, which marked the first deliveries in a total order of 159 advanced Dhruv variants. HAL says the rest of the helicopters will be delivered in phases over the next five years.

&#8220;There were issues with the shortage of spares, which put the brakes on the production activities,&#8221; a senior HAL official says. &#8220;We have overcome the crisis, and the production plan has picked up momentum now. Ten Dhruvs for the Indian air force [also] will be handed over soon.&#8221;

The Mk. 3 variants are powered by Shakti turboshaft engines developed by HAL and Turbomeca. The helicopter underwent high-altitude trials in 2009. &#8220;The Mk. 3 sports a new electronic warfare suite, advanced laser warning systems, missile warning systems and electro-optical pods. It has a new-generation vibration-control system in place along with the glass cockpit. It also has an automatic chaff-and-flare dispenser,&#8221; the official says.

&#8220;The [Indian air force] versions will be tested by pilots from [the] Aircraft System and Testing Establishment,&#8221; he adds. &#8220;We will also roll out the Mk. 4 variants of Dhruv during [the] 2011-12 period.&#8221;

The subject of frequent criticism from Indian media and audit agencies, the Dhruv seems to have finally come of age thanks to strong management principles put in place at HAL&#8217;s Helicopter Complex. Insiders say that new computer-aided design and manufacturing features at the production lines, user feedback, and the establishment of a separate maintenance, repair and overall facility have all helped the program.
 
Nice!! Glad to see Dhruv maturing into a powerful platform. I wish IAF had shown the same openness and encouragement with Tejas and IJT-Sitara.
 
Nice!! Glad to see Dhruv maturing into a powerful platform. I wish IAF had shown the same openness and encouragement with Tejas and IJT-Sitara.
Don't know about Sitara but its too late for Tejas at current configuration its not much of a use to IAF and even mk2 will not be able to make a proper place for itself in the future I think it would have been a better idea if we would have scrapped LCA in 1999 only and continued with something in line of MCA which was better suited for IAF is just lack of planning and future vision jo puure LCA ko le doobi .:what:
 
is this Indugenious

What are mods on mk3?

Check out rudra.
i dnt get it
 
What are mods on mk3?

Check out rudra.
what is weapon capabilty f dhruv
Mk.3 :

The Mk. 3 variants are powered by Shakti turboshaft engines developed by HAL and Turbomeca. The helicopter underwent high-altitude trials in 2009. &#8220;The Mk. 3 sports a new electronic warfare suite, advanced laser warning systems, missile warning systems and electro-optical pods. It has a new-generation vibration-control system in place along with the glass cockpit. It also has an automatic chaff-and-flare dispenser,&#8221; the official says.
HAL To Deliver More Dhruv Mk. 3 Helicopters | AVIATION WEEK

Glass cockpit is now standard on all Dhruvs





IA has been opereting Mk.3 for some time now.


Mk.4 (WSI/"Rudra") will be the armed version of the Dhruv:








Rudra - Weaponized Dhruv (ALH-WSI)

A weaponized version of Dhruv - ALH Weapons System Integrated (ALH-WSI) - is under development.

In September 2011 it was reported that the helicopter has been christened 'Rudra', God Of The Tempest, The Hunt.

Rudra is equipped with Forward Looking Infra Red and Thermal Imaging Sights Interface, a 20 mm turret gun, 70 mm rocket pods, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and Air-to-Air Missiles.

The version is equipped with SAAB supplied Integrated Defensive Aids Suite (IDAS) with Electronic Warfare self-protection which is fully integrated into the modern glass cockpit.

ALH-WSI was first flight tested with the new engine on 16 August 2007 and is currently undergoing integration trial for armament and electro-optical systems.

A final round of weapon firing trials is scheduled in September 2011, starting with its 20-mm turret gun, followed by trials of its 70mm rockets and MBDA Mistral air-to-air missiles in November.

Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) is expected by December 2011 with deliveries of the production helicopters starting before March 2012.
