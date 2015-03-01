First batch of Dhruv MK-III inducted into IAF

Air Force Station Bareilly, one of the premier air bases of the Indian Air Force witnessed the induction of the first batch of ALH MK-III in the IAF. Air Marshal PS Gill, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vayu Sena Medal, Senior Air Staff Officer, Central Air Command, Allahabad presided the induction ceremony. The Mk-III version of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) is a light multirole and multi-mission helicopter with a full glass cockpit.The helicopter, manufactured by HAL, differs from the previous version of ALH, or Dhruv in the terms of the more powerful Shakti engines, full glass cockpit and the integrated Electronic Warfare (EW) suite. The various systems integrated into the helicopter make it a highly manoeuvrable and potent platform for military operations by day as well as by night. The induction of ALH Mk-III at Air Force Station Bareilly is being regarded an important milestone in the Indian aviation industry as well as towards modernisation plan of the Indian Air Force.A fine display of ALH Helicopters by Wing Commander KS Kakade Commanding Officer of the 111 HU along with five other Pilots, marked the induction ceremony. Capabilities of the aircraft in carrying under-slung weight , casualty evacuation and formation flying were the main features of display by the pilots in the newly inducted ALH helicopter. A large gathering of air warriors and their families witnessing the induction ceremony applauded the display by the newly inducted helicopter, which is now A pride for the people of Bareilly.The ALH Mk-III is being inducted in 111 Helicopter Unit(111 HU), which was operating with Chetak and Cheetah helicopters earlier. With the new induction, the unit would be better equipped to continue the task of humanitarian relief, casualty evacuation from the Himalayan ranges as well as search and rescue operations along with regular military operations. The unit has also been earmarked for the presentation of the Presidents Standard for its glorious service for the past 49 years.