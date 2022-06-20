First Batch of 90 Pakistani students left for China BEIJING, June 20 (Gwadar Pro) - The first batch of 90 Pakistani students, who were stuck in Pakist

By Zafar Hussain | Gwadar Pro Jun 20, 2022BEIJING, June 20 (Gwadar Pro) - The first batch of 90 Pakistani students, who were stuck in Pakistan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, left Islamabad for Xi’an, China via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), charter flight PK6854 on Monday.A total of 105 students reached the Islamabad International Airport but 15 students failed to pass the PCR test and had to wait for the next flight.In order to facilitate Pakistani students, this is a pilot project of sending the first batch of students back to China, whichhas been a tremendous team effort led by the federal minister of education and all other stakeholders, the Pakistan Ministry of Education stated.Dr Asmat Malik requested all students to follow the strict standard operating procedure (SOP) that the remaining students' future is dependent on their successful journey."Alhamdolillah the student's pre-departure PCR tests are negative. Good luck for the 1st batch of Pak students. Rapid Test will be conducted on Nayab Lab Airport Desk within 12 hours of flight departure", he expressed.Pakistani students showed happiness and expressed their emotional feelings at the airport.Last month, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Guangzhou, where he thanked the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for the safe and secure return of Pakistani students in a phased manner to China.During the meeting, the two sides also decided to resume a direct flight between the two countries carried out by Pakistan International Airlines at the earliest and subsequently increase direct flights based on the changinpandemic situation.