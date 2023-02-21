First Bangladesh-made ocean-going ship exported to the UK

First Bangladesh-made ocean-going ship exported to UK The ship has a 4,130 horsepower engine and can reach speeds of up to 12.5 nautical miles/hour

The ship has a 4,130 horsepower engine and can reach speeds of up to 12.5 nautical miles/hourPhoto of the oceangoing high-speed, multipurpose container vesselTribune ReportSeptember 13, 2022 8:44 PMBangladesh has for the first time exported an oceangoing high-speed, multipurpose container vessel to the United Kingdom (UK).Ananda Shipyard and Slipways Ltd handed over the ship to its UK buyer, Enzian Shipping Company Ltd, on Tuesday at an event held at the InterContinental in Dhaka.The 364 feet long, 54 feet wide, and 27 feet deep ship has a 4,130 horsepower engine and can reach speeds of up to 12.5 nautical miles/hour.The ship, with a capacity of 6,100 deadweight tonnage, was built entirely in Narayanganj's Meghnaghat. Talking with Dhaka Tribune, Dr Tariqul Islam, executive director of Ananda Group, said: “In 2008 we first exported a ship to Denmark and now we have exported to the UK. It is also the first time that the UK has imported a ship from Bangladesh.”“This vessel can transport any kind of dangerous cargo, except nuclear waste, and it is an ice class vessel that can move smoothly, breaking four feet of ice on the ocean. This ship also can run without a captain’s assistance in its engine room for up to 16 hours,” he added.State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, who attended the handover ceremony as chief guest, said: "Bangladesh today has completed the export of a modern multipurpose container ship to the UK. This is a proud day for us all."“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the current government attaches great importance to the shipbuilding industry. Therefore, it has become easy to export ships for the private companies of Bangladesh. This sector will play a big role in the economy of Bangladesh soon,” the state minister added.