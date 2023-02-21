What's new

First Bangladesh-made ocean-going ship exported to the UK

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
15,688
-2
16,994
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
www.dhakatribune.com

First Bangladesh-made ocean-going ship exported to UK

The ship has a 4,130 horsepower engine and can reach speeds of up to 12.5 nautical miles/hour
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com

First Bangladesh-made ocean-going ship exported to UK​

The ship has a 4,130 horsepower engine and can reach speeds of up to 12.5 nautical miles/hour




Enzian

Photo of the oceangoing high-speed, multipurpose container vessel Dhaka Tribune
Tribune Report
September 13, 2022 8:44 PM

Bangladesh has for the first time exported an oceangoing high-speed, multipurpose container vessel to the United Kingdom (UK).

Ananda Shipyard and Slipways Ltd handed over the ship to its UK buyer, Enzian Shipping Company Ltd, on Tuesday at an event held at the InterContinental in Dhaka.

The 364 feet long, 54 feet wide, and 27 feet deep ship has a 4,130 horsepower engine and can reach speeds of up to 12.5 nautical miles/hour.

The ship, with a capacity of 6,100 deadweight tonnage, was built entirely in Narayanganj's Meghnaghat. Talking with Dhaka Tribune, Dr Tariqul Islam, executive director of Ananda Group, said: “In 2008 we first exported a ship to Denmark and now we have exported to the UK. It is also the first time that the UK has imported a ship from Bangladesh.”

“This vessel can transport any kind of dangerous cargo, except nuclear waste, and it is an ice class vessel that can move smoothly, breaking four feet of ice on the ocean. This ship also can run without a captain’s assistance in its engine room for up to 16 hours,” he added.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, who attended the handover ceremony as chief guest, said: "Bangladesh today has completed the export of a modern multipurpose container ship to the UK. This is a proud day for us all."

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the current government attaches great importance to the shipbuilding industry. Therefore, it has become easy to export ships for the private companies of Bangladesh. This sector will play a big role in the economy of Bangladesh soon,” the state minister added.
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
15,688
-2
16,994
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
enzian.jpeg


With all the issues created by Hasina by wasting dollars, the country's businesses are doing good jobs. The ship above is an example. The shipbuilding capacity will increase after the building of the boat above.

And when a country like the UK imports BD ships, it will make it easier for the builders to approach other European countries and companies.
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
15,688
-2
16,994
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
bluesky said:
Enzian

Photo of the oceangoing high-speed, multipurpose container vessel Dhaka Tribune
Click to expand...
Guys, this is an Oceangoing ship made in Bangladesh for exporting to the UK.

Don't make mistakes about the origin of this ship. It is our country Bangladesh.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
First Bangladesh-made ocean-going ship exported to UK
Replies
8
Views
748
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh is going to purchase six oceangoing cargo vessels from South Korea
Replies
1
Views
239
UKBengali
U
Bilal9
Direct shipping from Bangladesh is better than third-country EXIM cargo
Replies
3
Views
304
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
British Royal Navy ship HMS TAMAR visits Bangladesh
Replies
2
Views
290
Destranator
D
B
2 Indian ships visiting Bangladesh as part of defence partnership
Replies
1
Views
246
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom