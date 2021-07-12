First attack by PPP American puppets against state of Pakistan, when bilawal is in America.

Taimoor Khan
Senate passes bill 'criminalising' torture, custodial deaths - Pakistan - DAWN.COM
Senate passes bill 'criminalising' torture, custodial deaths
Nadir GuramaniPublished July 12, 2021 - Updated 10 minutes ago
In this file photo, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman speaks in the upper house of parliament. — DawnNewsTV
The Senate on Monday passed The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2021, less than a month after the opposition expressed alarm over its key human rights bills disappearing in a black hole.
The bill, which was presented by PPP Senator Sherry Rehman and supported by Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, states that any public servant involved in torture would face up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs2 million.
If a public servant, whose duty it is to prevent torture, either intentionally or negligently fails to prevent it, he/she will face up to five years imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs1m, it adds.
"Whoever commits, abets or conspires to commit the offence of custodial death or custodial sexual violence, shall be punished with imprisonment for life and with fine, which may extend to Rs3m," it further states.
In addition, if a public servant, whose duty it is to prevent custodial death and custodial sexual violence either intentionally or negligently fails to do so, he/she will be punished with at least seven years imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs1m.
The fine will be paid to the victim or their legal heirs, according to the bill. If the fine is not paid, the public servant involved would face additional imprisonment of up to three years and five years, respectively, the bill states.
Regarding detention, the bill states that no one may be taken into custody to "extract information regarding the whereabouts of a person accused of any offence or to extract evidence", adding that women may only be taken into custody by a female official.
A statement extracted through torture would be inadmissible in court, it states.
"Every offence punishable under this Act shall be non-compoundable and non-bailable," the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2021 states.
The bill also lays out the procedure for filing a complaint in case of custodial torture. The court, which receives a complaint, would record the person's statement and direct that a medical and psychological examination be conducted, the result of which would have to be presented to the court within 24 hours.
If evidence is found that torture may have occurred, the court concerned will then refer the matter to a sessions court for further action. The sessions court, in turn, will direct for an investigation to be conducted and the report submitted within 15 days. The sessions court will hear the complaint on a daily basis and announce a verdict within 60 days, the bill states.
Reacting to the bill's approval, Senator Rehman said Pakistan was "finally on [the] way to criminalising torture".
She said she was "jubilant" that the bill was passed. Rehman also thanked all senators, the human rights minister and former chairman of the Senate committee on human rights, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, for the "work they put into this bill with me in the committee".
CPEC Authority
Earlier in the day, PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani presented the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was referred by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to a sub-committee of the upper house of parliament.
The bill proposes a number of amendments, including giving control of the administration of the CPEC Authority to its board of directors. According to the amendment bill, the federal government would issue policy directives to the Authority which it would have to follow.
Sharing details of the bill, Rabbani said that previously, all control over the CPEC Authority was exercised by its chief executive officer but if the bill was approved, the control would be instead exercised by the Authority's board of directors which would include representatives from the provinces.
However, the bill was opposed by the government, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said, adding "The number of amendments Raza Rabbani is bringing [...] it cannot be that CPEC is packed."
In nutshell, the criminals and terrorists like Uzair Baluch and so called Baluch missing people (who show up now and then in terrorists activities against Pakistan) will be able to use this in Pakistani courts against the sleuths of Pakistan.
As for CPEC authority, the whole idea for its creation was the unified and central command and swift and timely execution. Here this "haramai" Raza Rabbani, the so called architect of 18th amendment (we all know whose the brain behind it) wants to destroy the vary purpose of this authority and bring in his corrupt buddies in Sindh as "directors" in CPEC authority to scuttle and hinder its progress.
These fkers needs to skinned alived, literally. Enemy of Pakistan and its people. Traitors within.
In nutshell, the criminals and terrorists like Uzair Baluch and so called Baluch missing people (who show up now and then in terrorists activities against Pakistan) will be able to use this in Pakistani courts against the sleuths of Pakistan.
As for CPEC authority, the whole idea for its creation was the unified and central command and swift and timely execution. Here this "haramai" Raza Rabbani, the so called architect of 18th amendment (we all know whose the brain behind it) wants to destroy the vary purpose of this authority and bring in his corrupt buddies in Sindh as "directors" in CPEC authority to scuttle and hinder its progress.
These fkers needs to skinned alived, literally. Enemy of Pakistan and its people. Traitors within.
