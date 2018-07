Friday, 13 July, 2018Annika PathRheinland Air Service had signed the contract with the Pakistan Navy in 2015 to convert two ATR-72 aircraft already owned by the Pakistan Navy into Maritime Patrol Aircraft. Rheinland Air Service as the prime contractor performs the overall project management, acquisition of key components, all physical aircraft modification work and pilot training.Aerodata’s scope of work includes the delivery of its mission management system AeroMission®, all system integration activities, engineering tasks to convert the ATR-72 from the transport into a maritime patrol configuration, delivery of parts for the aircraft modification as well as customer training and support. Work on the project commenced in January 2016 after export approvals had been received from the Government authorities.AeroMission® is characterized by its scalable architecture. On board the ATR-72, the mission system is implemented on multiple work stations and two cockpit information displays.All sensors and subsystems are fully integrated in AeroMission®, therefore all data are made available to the four operators and provide the required situational awareness for cabin and cockpit crew. Further – depending on the task assignment – operators can control the sensors through the AeroMission software.