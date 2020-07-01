What's new

[FIRST ASIAN LANDER TO MARS] DESTINATION : MARS !

Edez1qHXoAA5koh.jpeg


Today, 23th July 2020 is a Historic day for all Asian people, because this day is the first Lander Mission come from Asian countries.

As fellow Asian, I feel proud too for this Mars Landing Mission :toast_sign:

For a long time only Western nations (Soviet Union and US) that landing their Spacecraft.
Today, China the First Asian nation to send their Spacecraft Landing on Mars.



Destination : Mars
Please, check in soon. The Spacecraft to Depart in few hours :D
EdhH5tNWAAA0K9q.jpeg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1285856886416449536





Some photos of First Mars Asian Rover from China
EdiBXmuUwAAT1wY.jpeg

EdiBYXfU8AEbtj9.jpeg
EdiBZDPVAAAHe8-.jpeg
EdiBVclU4AECeaB.jpeg
EdiBT7vU4AAf9O_.jpeg
EdiBTROUcAI6Kti.jpeg
EdiBW5FUcAAIXGP.jpeg
EdiBVclU4AECeaB.jpeg

EdiBUngU8AEjttX.jpeg

Edh-hzCUMAUt3Ns.jpeg



#OurSpace #Tianwen1

 
Congratz!! :cheers: May the mission be successful and the science gained be shared with the world.. :victory::victory:

Mars surely is being invaded by Earthlings this year...! :toast_sign: First is the UAE/Japan mission, now is Tianwen1, next is the US Perseverance rover scheduled for 30th July... Unfortunately the planned EU/Russia Mars mission needs to be delayed to 2022, otherwise it would've been a 4 way race...
 
Key points:
The world's most powerful active rocket, send the 5 tonne spacecraft into the orbit in one step;
3 in one mission including soft landing;
No NASA involvement in control and communication, or whatever.
 
Launch Completely Successfull :yahoo:
Now Tianwen 1 Spacecraft already on the way to Mars
EdlrudQUMAAhASj.jpeg

EdlydM2XgAApEod.jpeg
EdlruddUwAE7L5-.jpeg

EdlrudbUwAAjlhf.jpeg

EdlrufRU4AAexav.jpeg

Edlcq1mUcAE3z5d.jpeg


Will be arrive in Mars beginning of 2021:cheers:
 
