First anniversary: Sikh community praises Pakistan’s landmark decision to open Kartarpur Corridor
Web Desk On Nov 9, 2020 Last updated Nov 9, 2020
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has expressed gratitude towards Pakistani government for opening Kartarpur Corridor in a landmark decision to facilitate the Sikh community in visiting their holy sites which completes one year today, ARY News reported on Monday.
Pakistan sets an example of interfaith harmony by taking a historic decision to open Kartarpur Corridor last year for giving access to Sikh community to the shrine of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of their religion, located in Narowal district and bordering with Dera Baba Nanak town on the Indian side.
The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had earlier announced to celebrate the first anniversary of the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.
The Sikh community called the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa a hero for playing an important role in giving the opportunity to the Sikh pilgrims for performing their rituals.
Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor; a border corridor between Pakistan and India, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.
Indian pilgrims are allowed visa-free travel to the Gurudwara, which holds major relevance as it is the resting place of Guru Nanak – the founder of Sikhism.
The opening of the Corridor on the eve of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak fulfilled the long-awaited desire of Sikh devotees of the international community.
This landmark initiative by the Government of Pakistan had been immensely appreciated by the Sikh community all over the world including India. The first Guru of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak Saheb, had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.
The project had been initiated on the directives of Imran Khan as a peace-building measure for the region and to promote interfaith harmony, is entirely funded and executed by Pakistan as a gift for Sikh community.
Pakistan rejects India’s ‘baseless and fallacious’ propaganda regarding Kartarpur Corridor
Web Desk On Nov 5, 2020 Last updated Nov 5, 2020
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday categorically rejected the “baseless and fallacious propaganda” by the Indian government against the Kartarpur Corridor, adding that the claims had also been rejected by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) itself.
“The malicious propaganda by the Indian government is simply an attempt to malign the “Peace Corridor” initiative by casting mischievous aspersions against the interests of the Sikh community and to detract attention from India’s own reprehensible human rights violations of minorities in India,” said FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez in a statement.
The FO said that PSGPC remained responsible for carrying out rituals in Gurdwara Sahiban, including Kartarpur as per Sikh Rehat Maryada. The Project Management Unit (PMU) under the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has simply been created to facilitate the PSGPC in this regard.
“Any insinuations regarding “transferring” the affairs of the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from the PSGPC to the PMU are not only contrary to the facts but also aimed at creating religious disharmony by the Hindutva-driven BJP government in India,” the statement added.
The Sikh community from all over the world remains greatly appreciative of the efforts made by Pakistan to complete the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Project in record time and for the excellent arrangements made to facilitate the pilgrims, said Zahid Hafeez.
“India would be well advised to take steps to protect its minorities and their places of worship, rather than feigning misleading and sham concerns for the rights of minorities elsewhere,” the statement concluded.
‘A welcome symbol of interfaith harmony’: UN chief tweets after Kartarpur visit
Web Desk On Feb 18, 2020 Last updated Feb 18, 2020
LAHORE: United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres, who is in Pakistan on a four-day visit, visited the Kartarpur Corridor today.
Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter after the visit, the UN chief said: “I was honoured to visit Pakistan’s newly opened Kartarpur Corridor – a corridor of hope, connecting two key Sikh pilgrimage sites.”
“This is a welcome symbol of interfaith harmony.”
Upon his arrival at the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahab and Kartarpur corridor, he was received by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Qadri.
Officials briefed the UN chief on the development of the Kartarpur corridor.
During his visit, the UN secretary general also met with various Sikh leaders and shared a meal with them, who were already present at the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahab. He also laid floral wreath at the grave of Baba Guru Nanak.
