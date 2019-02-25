What's new

First anniversary of Karachi Stock Exchange Attack

WhatsApp Image 2021-06-29 at 1.46.33 PM.jpeg


Exactly one year ago BLA scums attacked Karachi stock exchange. They martyred the few private guards and Policeman until they were hunted down by these boys. Remember the martyrs and remember that we owe to our martyrs to return the favor to India.
 
Exactly one year ago BLA scums attacked Karachi stock exchange. They martyred the few private guards and Policeman until they were hunted down by these boys. Remember the martyrs and remember that we owe to our martyrs to return the favor to India.
Ironic thing is that two out of the three( brohi and Jatoi) are baloch in origin.
 
we bcome so soft these days that our enemy killing our soldiers in blochistan and kpk freely.
and we watching like dumb and doing nothing.
 
