RescueRanger
PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
This thread is my public service for all PDF members, I have been teaching First Aid and Trauma Management for 18 years now and I will try to keep this as easy and informative as possible for you all. This is a real life skill and I hope you never have to use it, but it's one skill that you should rather have and NOT use it, then NOT have when you need to USE it!
Why is First Aid so Important?
Every day in Pakistan thousands of people get injured on roads, in their homes, in schools and workplaces. According to International Journal of Medicine Trauma is the leading cause of death for adults under 44 years age.
Road traffic accidents are the second highest cause of deaths in Pakistan.
Statistics published reports by the WHO 30,000 people in Pakistan die every year due to road traffic accidents, fires claim 16,500 deaths annually whilst sudden cardiac arrest accounted for more than 80,000 deaths per year – that’s more than 200 deaths every day.
Ambulances are in short supply in large and densely populated cities. For example, Rawalpindi a city with a population of 2.1 Million has only 14 fully equipped emergency ambulances (note: this number doesn't include motorcycle fast response service).
The professional pre-hospital care provided by Rescue1122 is testament to the hard work of its staff, however it is worth considering that the volume of emergency calls has risen from 90 calls a day in 2007, to over 230 a day, in a country with a population of over 212 million those few well equipped Ambulances staffed with professional EMTs will not be able to answer every call.
Hoax calls make up the bulk of incoming calls to the emergency helpline, in 2019 Rescue 1122 received 1.18 million calls deemed to be hoax, fake, nuicense or malicious.
Therefore, teaching communities first aid is vital, especially considering in a study into pre-hospital care by five major hospitals in Karachi showed that out of 187 patients admitted during a study, none received bystander CPR or first aid. The report concluded that “Patients who received life-support interventions survived for longer time, though not clinically significant, as compared to those who did not”.
This behaviour of “bystander effect” - the more people there are at the scene of an accident, the less likely anyone is to help as they all expect someone else to take charge and it is driven in part by the shared psychology of communities.
In an article published by the Association for Psychological Science in 2015 it was stated that “children as young as 5 years old are less likely to help a person in need when other children are present and available to help”.
First Aid: What is First Aid?
A brief history:
St. John Ambulance was the first to use the concept of first aid in the United Kingdom in 1879. Princess Christian – the daughter of Queen Victoria translated from German into English five ambulance lectures given by Prof. Esmarch in 1882, which were published under the title “First Aid to the Injured” by Smith Elder and his partners.
In 1882, St. Andrew established the First Aid Organization in Scotland in order “to alleviate the pains of the injured and patients in wartime and peacetime and to take measures required for their care”. The regulation of this organization, written by Sir George Beatson, was issued in 1891. In1908, St. John's and St. Andrew's organizations reached an agreement on merging their activities carried out in various regions of Scotland and the United Kingdom in order to manage them under a single roof (1). Esmarch (1823-1908) laid the foundations of civil first aid institutions. He became a physician in 1848, and then received education on surgery. In 1854, he specialized in surgery and ophthalmology. His main fields of interest were military surgery and first aid. He was one of the most important emergency surgeons of the 19th century. [1]
Simply put: First aid means Initial help given to a person who is sick or injured.
The Basics: Anatomy & Physiology
To be able to give basic first aid, it is not necessary to know how the body works, but if you read the information, you will understand the reasons for the first aid which should be given. The basic functions of the human body can be simply described as follows. It processes food, water and oxygen to produce the energy necessary for living and disposes of the waste that arises. We should think of the body as a series of separate systems for doing these things.
Examples of these systems are the integumentary system (Our skin, hair, nails, external glands), skeletal system (our bones), digestive system, the respiratory or breathing system, the circulatory system and the nervous system. If any of these are badly damaged, it will affect the others.
The principal parts of theses systems are the lungs, the heart and the brain. Theses organs are protected by the skeleton. The body also has an envelope of skin to act as a barrier against infection.
If the skeleton is damaged, as it is when a bone is broken, then the part of the body that is being protected and supported may also become damaged by the broken bone ends of the bone. If the skin is pierced , or cut - infection may be admitted and this can be more dangerous than the actual injury.
In this brief explanation, we will consider only three of the body's systems - Breathing, Circulation and the Nervous system. In emergency aid you are mainly concerned with these when a life is in danger.
Respiratory System
Its purpose is to extract oxygen from the air, the oxygen is then absorbed by the blood. The lungs act as bellows, drawing air in, extracting some of the oxygen and then pusing out air which contains the waste product - a gas called carbon dioxide.
Circulatory System
Comprises of the heart, blood and blood vessels. It works with the respiratory system to provide oxygen to those parts of the body which need it. The blood absorbs oxygen from the lungs and circulates it around the body.
The heart expands and receives blood, then contracts and forces it out, in fact, one side of the heart circulates blood through the lungs, where it absorbs oxygen, and the other side supplies the oxygenated blood to the rest of the body.
The average body contains about 10 units or about 1.2/1.5 gallons of blood or about 1 litre of blood per 13kg of body weight. The heart pumps out the oxygenated blood through arteries and the used blood is returned to the heart through the veins. If too much of these 10 units is lost or if the lungs are not providing enough oxygen, or if the heart is not pumping properly, the blood cannot do its work efficiently and the body may eventually cease to function.
If the skin is broken, blood will escape, and infection may enter the body. However as soon as a blood vessel is cut, the blood coming from the cut will start to clot. This is the body's mechanism for sealing off a wound and preventing further blood loss.
Nervous System
Part of which controls functions such as the heartbeat. Another, very important part of the nervous system affects body movements and sensations under control of the brain. Nerves run down the spinal column in the spinal cord, rather like wires in an insulated sheath. If the spinal cord is damaged the nerves may also be damaged and paralysis may result.
A person becomes "unconscious" as a result of the brain not working properly. In accident cases this is usually due to damage to the brain or excessive bleeding.
As the various parts of the body work, they make unwanted chemicals which must be carried away in the blood. One example of this is urea, a substance like ammonia, which is extracted from the blood by the kidneys and is eventually passed out of the body as urine.
What is the aim of First Aid:
To act quickly, calmly and correctly to:
It is important that as a first aider you do not transmit infections to your casualty or indeed contract infections from your casualty. To assist in minimising the risk of infection and cross contamination there are various precautions that can be taken such as:
Resuscitation barrier devices
Emergency Response:
At any incident involving casualties, it is essential you appear and remain claim and let your common-sense, allied with your training and skills take over. Upon arrival at an incident a scene survey must be completed to ensure the safety of the casualty, any bystanders and the first aider. The scene survey should be conducted by remembering the mnemonic CLAP:
This is a good video that explains a scene assessment:
Primary Survey:
Having contacted a scene survey and established that the immediate area is safe from any dangers, you can now approach the casualty. When approaching the casualty an initial casualty assessment should be completed - this initial assessment is called a primary survey. The primary survey is a systematic process of approaching, identifying and dealing with immediate and or life-threatening conditions.
The Primary survey can be remembered by the mnemonic DRSBACD:
Contacting the emergency services:
First aiders will either contact the emergency services themselves or instruct a bystanders to do so. Contacting the emergency services at the earliest opportunity is paramount. When contacting the emergency services on either 1122/911/15, it is important that the information given is clear, concise and sufficient. This can be achieved by remembering the mnemonic LINE:
Basic First aid for Bleeding and wounds
First Aid at Road Traffic Collisions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMAgxMFjz6A
Fire Incidents
Smoke and Fumes
Electrical Injuries
NEVER enter flood waters or touch pylons or downed cables, especially during rainfall:
First aid for drowning
First aid for Asthma attacks
The symptoms are :
First aid for shock:
Anaphylactic Shock
Anaphylactic shock is a severe allergic reaction that occurs within seconds or minutes, of exposure to the trigger/allergen and is potentially fatal.
Causes of anaphylactic shock:
Signs of anaphylactic shock:
Heart Attack
Heart attack refers to the blockage of the blood supply to the heart muscle, which can cause the heart to become weak or stop beating. This can cause death.
Signs of heart attack:
Fainting
Fainting refers to a brief loss of consciousness, due to decrease in blood flow to the brain.
Causes of fainting:
First aid response for fainting:
Fractures:
A fracture means that there is a break or crack in a bone.
Causes of fractures:
Closed fracture:
DO NOT move or try to straighten the injured extremity
DO NOT allow the person to eat or drink until cleared by the physician
DO NOT allow the victim with a lower extremity injury to walk (bear weight) until cleared by a medical professional
Sprains and Strains
Strains or sprains refers to the injuries to the soft tissues (muscles, tendons and ligaments).
Nosebleeds
Bleeding from the nose occurs when small blood vessels inside the nostrils are ruptured.
Causes of a nose bleed:
Spinal Injuries
Spinal injury refers to the injuries involving one or more part of the back and/or neck i.e. bones, discs, muscles, ligaments or spinal cord. The most serious risk involving a spinal injury is damage to the spinal cord. Such damage can cause loss of function or sensation below the injured area.
Causes of spinal injury:
Seizures
Seizures or convulsions refers to involuntary contractions of the muscles of the body, followed by loss of consciousness.
Causes of seizures:
Signs of seizures:
DO NOT put anything in the person’s mouth or use force to restrain the person.
Strokes
Stroke refers to a condition in where the blood supply to a part of the brain is stopped
Causes of stroke:
Burn: Electrical and Chemical
Skin is an organ that acts as a natural barrier to the infection and to fluid loss. Burns disrupt this barrier causing exposure to infection and fluid loss.
Causes of burns:
Heatstroke
Heatstroke refers to a condition where your body overheats.
Causes of heatstroke:
Signs of heatstroke:
Hypothermia
Hypothermia refers to a condition when the body over cools i.e. temperature falls below 95 F (35 C).
Causes of Hypothermia:
Signs of hypothermia:
First aid response to hypothermia:
Insect bites and stings
Usually an insect sting causes a localized allergic reaction.
Signs of insect sting:
First aid response to an insect sting:
First aid response to snakebites:
First aid for jellyfish stings:
Poisons
Poison/toxin is a substance that causes temporary or permanent damage to the body.
Types of poisons:
Signs of swallowed poisons:
Dental Injuries:
Choking
Choking is a life-threatening medical emergency and most commonly occurs when a piece of food, an object, or a liquid becomes lodged in the throat. The following videos provide useful advice for first aid on choking adults/children/infants:
CPR
What is CPR?
CPR stands for Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation i.e. to help restart the heart (pulse) and lungs (breathing).
When do we perform CPR?
CPR is performed when a person stops breathing and/or the heart stops.
Why is it important to learn CPR?
47 people die of heart-attacks in Pakistan every hour, that's 411,720 people every year[2]. If you know how to perform CPR you may be able to save a life.
Why is timing important?
When the heart (pulse) and lungs (breathing) stops, the victim has 5 minutes before (gradual) brain death starts to occur, if no CPR is performed. Therefore, it is very important to start CPR as soon as possible.
What is hands-only CPR?
Any bystander who is not trained in CPR can perform this type of CPR to try to save a life. Hands-only CPR is better than no CPR. If you witness an adult or a child/infant suddenly collapse then:
1. Call 1122/911
2. Push hard and fast in the centre of the chest
Hands only CPR:
Know your emergency numbers:
References:
[1] Yegen B (1958). First Aid. In: The St. Andrew's Ambulance Association The British Red Cross Society. Turkish Crescent Society Publishing. 5th ed, Ankara, pp.100–150.
[2] Junaidi I (2021). ‘47 people die of heart attack every hour in Pakistan’, Dawn News. Available: https://www.dawn.com/news/1649189
[3] 2021 International Consensus on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care Science with Treatment Recommendations
[4] Thygerson, A., Thygerson, S., Gulli, B., Mell, H. and Elling, B., n.d. First aid.
[5] Thomas, J. and Paynter, A., 2018. Assessment and management of common musculoskeletal injuries. Practice Nursing, [online] 29(11), pp.521-525. Available at: <https://www.magonlinelibrary.com/doi/abs/10.12968/pnur.2018.29.11.521> [Accessed 5 May 2020].
[6] Outcomes following cardiopulmonary resuscitation in an emergency department of a low- and middle-income country - https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12245-018-0200-0
[7] Characteristics of traumatic out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients presenting to major centers in Karachi, Pakistan—a longitudinal cohort study - https://intjem.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12245-018-0214-7
[8] Knowledge of first aid and basic life support amongst medical students: a comparison between trained and un-trained students - https://jpma.org.pk/article-details/2839
[9] Knowledge attitude and practices of undergraduate students regarding first aid measures - https://core.ac.uk/download/pdf/47256849.pdf
[10] Awareness Level of First Aid in General Population, Karachi Pakistan: A Survey Report - https://www.researchgate.net/public...l_Population_Karachi_Pakistan_A_Survey_Report
[11] Road Traffic Accidents; Predictions in Pakistan: WHO
Last edited: