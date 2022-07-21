Why is First Aid so Important?

Road traffic accidents are the second highest cause of deaths in Pakistan.

Ambulances are in short supply in large and densely populated cities. For example, Rawalpindi a city with a population of 2.1 Million has only 14 fully equipped emergency ambulances (note: this number doesn't include motorcycle fast response service).





The professional pre-hospital care provided by Rescue1122 is testament to the hard work of its staff, however it is worth considering that the volume of emergency calls has risen from 90 calls a day in 2007, to over 230 a day, in a country with a population of over 212 million those few well equipped Ambulances staffed with professional EMTs will not be able to answer every call.

First Aid: What is First Aid?

The Basics: Anatomy & Physiology



Respiratory System

Circulatory System

Nervous System

What is the aim of First Aid:

Preserve life

Prevent the condition from worsening

Promoting recovery

Assess a situation quickly and calmly

Protect yourself and any casualties from danger - never put yourself at risk.

Prevent cross infection between yourself and the casualty as far as possible (wear gloves and use barriers)

Comfort and reassure the causalities at all times

Assess the casualty; identify, as far as you can, the injury or nature of illness affecting the casualty

Give early treatment, and treat the casualties with the most serious(life threatening) conditions first.

Arrange for appropriate help; call 911/1122 for emergency help if you suspect serious injury or illness; ask for AED (if you suspect a heart problem; take or send the casualty to hospital; transfer them into the care of a healthcare professional or to his home. Stay with a casualty until care is available.

Be calm in your approach

Be aware of risks (to yourself and others) remove the danger from the casualty (only if in further danger)

Build and maintain trust (from the casualty and bystanders)

Give early treatment, treating the most serious (life threatening) conditions first

Call appropriate help

Remember your own needs too.

Having good personal hygiene

Ensuring that barrier devices are used

Covering any open cuts or sores

Minimising contact with blood or bodily fluids

Changing gloves between casualties

Washing hands thoroughly after removing gloves

Resuscitation barrier devices are essential equipment and help to reduce the spreading of infection and cross-contamination. Barrier devices as their name suggests, place a barrier between the first aider and the casualty. Barrier devices include: Nitrile or powder-free gloves Face shields Pocket masks

Emergency Response:

C: Control the situation: Stop, take a deep breath and take charge of people and vehicular traffic

Look for potential hazards: Look for anything that could cause further harm to the casualty, bystanders or more importantly yourself within the immediate area.

Assess the situation: Gather as much information about what has occurred from the casualty and from bystanders, and try to make a diagnosis (history of the casualty(do they have diabetes/asthma etc), any signs (things you can see i.e. blood), symptoms (anything the casualty complains about i.e. headache).

Assess the situation: Gather as much information about what has occurred from the casualty and from bystanders, and try to make a diagnosis (history of the casualty(do they have diabetes/asthma etc), any signs (things you can see i.e. blood), symptoms (anything the casualty complains about i.e. headache). P: Protect and Priorities: Ensure PPE is worn and that casualties are prioritised (breathing, bleeding, bones/burns and other conditions). Try to gain assistance from a bystander and contact the emergency services.

Contacting the emergency services:

The Correct Way to Make an Emergency 999 Call Knowing what to expect when making an emergency call to Dorset Fire and Rescue Service can help you provide vital information much more quickly and easily

Location (Where are you, where is the incident, any landmark, be specific).

(Where are you, where is the incident, any landmark, be specific). Incident What has happened

What has happened Number, provide your number for call-back

provide your number for call-back Exact number of injured, level of injuries.

Basic First aid for Bleeding and wounds

Clean the wound or abrasion with clean running tap water for at least 5 minutes or until the wound is totally clean (no dirt or other matter on the wound).If tap water is not available use bottled (non-carbonated) drinking water.

To stop the bleeding, apply firm steady pressure directly on the wound until bleeding stops.

If gauze, cloth or sanitary pads are available, place one directly over the bleeding area and apply steady pressure. Continue until bleeding stops.

If bleeding continues, do not remove the gauze; add more gauze on top and apply more pressure.

As the gauze, cloth or sanitary pads become soaked replace with dry ones if available.

Once the bleeding has stopped, apply an elastic bandage over the dry gauze, cloth or sanitary pad

Apply triple antibiotic ointment on abrasions (scrapes) to prevent infections.

First Aid at Road Traffic Collisions

First Aid at Road Traffic Collisions



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMAgxMFjz6A

Evaluate the situation. Look for dangers to yourself and to the victim(s).

Make the area safe for yourself and the victim e.g. Switch off the ignition

Check the victims. Evaluate all victims quickly and firstly give aid to those with major injuries or not breathing.

DO NOT move the victim unless it is absolutely necessary. Treat the victim in the position where you find him or her.

move the victim unless it is absolutely necessary. Treat the victim in the position where you find him or her. ALWAYS assume that there is a neck (spinal) injury

assume that there is a neck (spinal) injury If you think the victim has a spinal injury (back or neck injury) do not move the victim. If the victim is unresponsive (unable to answer your questions) and is having difficulty breathing, is vomiting or if you must leave the location to get help, place the victim in the modified recovery position.

Recovery position :- extend one of the victim's arms above the head and roll the body onto one side. Use the extended arm as a pillow. Bend both legs to keep the body on its side. . (stabilize)

:- extend one of the victim's arms above the head and roll the body onto one side. Use the extended arm as a pillow. Bend both legs to keep the body on its side. . (stabilize) Monitor and record the victim's vital signs (pulse, breathing, response to your questions)

Be prepared to give CPR, if needed.

Fire Incidents

Call 911/1122

DO NOT put your safety at risk.

put your safety at risk. DO NOT attempt to fight a fire.

attempt to fight a fire. Pull the nearest fire alarm. Many buildings have maps on the backs of doors with marked alarm locations and exits

DO NOT use elevators under any circumstances

use elevators under any circumstances STOP, DROP and ROLL if you or anyone else is on fire. (If possible wrap the victim in a coat, curtain, blanket, rug or other heavy fabrics) .

Smoke and Fumes

Smoke and fumes in a confined space create an environment that is low in oxygen and may be polluted by carbon monoxide and toxic fumes.

If trapped in a burning building, get down on your knees and crawl across the smoke filled room (air is cleanest at the lowest level). Go to a room with a window and close the door. Encourage and assist others to evacuate (leave) the area.

Almost all of fire victims perish from smoke inhalation, 4 maybe 5 breaths can kill you.

Smoke and Fumes

Almost all of fire victims perish from smoke inhalation, 4 maybe 5 breaths can kill you.

Electrical Injuries

Evaluate the situation. Look for dangers to yourself and to the victim

Make the area safe for yourself and the victim

HIGH VOLTAGE current found in power lines and overhead high-tension (HT) cables, is usually fatal. Immediately notify the authorities if there is high voltage electrocution, such as fallen power lines.

LOW VOLTAGE current is found in homes and workplaces

DO NOT touch the victim if he/she is in contact with the electrical source because you risk electrocution.

Break the contact between the victim and electrical supply by switching off the current at the main switch or fuse box or by unplugging or disconnecting the appliance.

If unable to reach the plug or main switch, then stand on dry insulating material such as a wooden box, a plastic mat, or a telephone book. Using a wooden stick push the victim's limbs away from the electrical source or push the source away from the victim.

If a wooden stick is unavailable, place a piece of rope or cord around the victim's ankles or under victim's arms and then pull away from the electrical source.

If a wooden stick or rope is unavailable then pull the victim by any loose, dry clothing (sleeve , pant leg or hem of shirt) being careful not to touch the body. Remember , you risk electrocution by touching the victim's body.

Once the power is off, evaluate the victim's for breathing and pulse.

Begin CPR if the victim has no pulse or is not breathing.

Call 911/1122 emergency medical services

All victims of electric shock need medical assistance. Internal injuries may have occurred that are not visible.

Arrange to take or send the victim to a hospital so that he or she may be evaluated by professionals

Electrical Injuries

NEVER enter flood waters or touch pylons or downed cables, especially during rainfall:

NEVER enter flood waters or touch pylons or downed cables, especially during rainfall:

First aid for drowning

First aid for drowning

Evaluate the situation. Look for dangers to yourself and to the victim.

Make the area safe for yourself and the victim.

If possible stay on land and pull the victim from the water with your hand, a stick, or a rope.

If victim is unconscious you may have to wade or swim to the victim and bring him or her to shore.

Begin CPR if the victim is not responsive and not breathing.

If only one rescuer is present then start CPR and complete 5 cycles (2 minutes) before activating emergency services. If two people are present then send one person to activate emergency services and the other to start CPR.

Once the victim is out of the water, place the victim in a position so that his/her head is lower than the rest of the body to reduce the risk of inhaling the water and protect the body from the wind to prevent the victim's body from getting colder. Remove wet clothing if possible and cover the victim with dry materials (blankets, towels, clothes).

Arrange to take or send the victim to a hospital. As with electrical injuries the victim may have suffered injuries that are not obvious.

NEVER GET IN THE WATER TO RESCUE SOMEONE... Reach, Throw, Row, but Don't Go!

Water Rescue: Reach, Throw, Row, but Don't Go!

First aid for Asthma attacks

First aid for Asthma attacks

Asthma is a condition where the distant/small wind pipes are swollen and the swelling results in spasms

Asthma may be caused by an allergy, a cold, a particular drug, or cigarette smoke.

People with asthma may have sudden attacks at night.

Wheezing (whistling sounds when breathing), and coughing.

They usually have to use a “rescue” inhaler at the start of an attack

Be calm, reassure the person and ask the location of his or her inhaler

Ask the person to take the “rescue” inhaler (e.g. Albuterol inhaler). Within few minutes he/she should feel better. If their breathing does not, improve, ask him/her to take another dose of the same inhaler. They may repeat 2-4 inhaler puffs at a time every 15-20 minutes. If the repeated inhalers are not helping then he/she should seek medical service ( doctor or emergency room service).

Difficulty speaking and whispering

Gray-blue coloured lips, earlobes and nail beds

Breathlessness, causing exhaustion

If the person loses consciousness or is having a severe asthma attack, call 911 or 1122. Be prepared to administer CPR to the unconscious person if necessary. If it is a severe asthma attack then continue “rescue” inhaler (e.g. Albuterol inhaler) every 5-10 minutes, until the EMS arrives. Monitor and record (write it down) vital signs – level of response, pulse and breathing.

First aid for shock:

First aid for shock:

Shock is a life threatening condition.

Shock is a life threatening condition.

It occurs when the circulatory system (heart and/or blood vessel system) fails, and it cannot supply oxygen to the important organs i.e. brain, kidneys, and heart.

Rapid pulse/heart beats

Pale, cold, clammy skin and sweating

Weakness and dizziness

Gray-blue skin (cyanosis), especially inside the lips, nail bed and earlobes

Rapid, and shallow breathing, which progresses to gasping for air.

In later stages, pulse is weak (faint) and eventually the heart stops working.

Severe blood loss (more than 1 Liter)

Severe diarrhea and vomiting

Severe burns

Severe infection

Severe allergic reaction (anaphylactic shock)

Low body temperature (hypothermia)

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia)

Drug overdose

Spinal cord injury

Treat the underlying cause, and activate EMS

Raise the victim’s legs (above the level of the heart) to improve the blood supply to the vital organs.

Monitor and record vital signs – level of response, pulse and breathing

Be prepared to administer CPR, if necessary

Anaphylactic Shock

Drug reaction (injection or by mouth)

Insect stings (bees for example)

Ingestion of certain food (peanuts for example)

Anxiety

Skin rash

Swelling of the tongue and throat

Rapid, and shallow breathing (wheezing)which progresses to gasping for air.

Signs of shock

Call EMS or 911 state that you suspect an anaphylactic shock.

If the victim has auto injector of epinephrine (adrenaline) then administer it (usually administered on the thigh).

If the victim continues to have symptoms or the symptoms are worsening, even few minutes after the first dose of epinephrine and EMS hasn't arrived then administer the second dose of epinephrine

If the person is conscious, then sitting position helps the victim's breathing

Monitor and record vital signs-level of response, pulse and breathing

Be prepared to administer CPR, if necessary

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Continuous chest pain (center or left sided), radiating to the jaw and down one or both arms.

Sudden dizziness

Extreme fearfulness

Profuse sweating

A rapid, weak, pulse. Racing heart (palpitation)

Fainting

Gasping for air

Treatment:

Call 1122/911 and state that you suspect a heart attack.

Make the victim sit in a comfortable position

If the person is conscious, ask the person to chew a 325 mg aspirin tablet or two 81 mg baby aspirins (if no allergic reaction to aspirin or recent GI bleed)

If victim has medicine for angina (e.g. nitroglycerine), then help him or her take it.

Monitor and record vital signs – level of response, pulse and breathing

Be prepared to administer CPR

Fainting

Fainting

Lack of food/fluids

Reaction to pain

Exhaustion

Emotional stress

Prolonged periods of physical activity/inactivity (sitting or standing) in a warm environment

When a person feels faint, ask person to lie down.

Raise the person legs and support the ankles on your shoulders. This should improve the blood flow to the brain. Once the victim is fully recovered encourage victim to drink plenty of fluids.

If the victim does not regain consciousness, then activate EMS and administer CPR

Fractures:

Fractures:

Direct force i.e. heavy blow to the body

Indirect force i.e. twisting or wrenching (usually occurs when the bones are weak)

Open fracture: Skin above the fracture is broken i.e. one of the broken bone ends may be sticking out of the skin or there is a wound at the fracture site. Since the skin is broken, there is a high risk of infection.

Closed fracture: Skin above the fracture is intact.

Stable fracture: The broken bone ends do not move.

Unstable fracture: The broken bone ends can easily move out of position, resulting in severe damage to the blood vessels, nerves, and organs.

Support the injured part

Bandage the injured part to the closest parallel unaffected part of the body. For the lower limb fractures, bandage the injured leg to the uninjured one. For the upper limb fractures, immobilize the arm against the trunk.

Arrange to transport the victim to the nearest hospital or doctor’s office

Check the circulation (pulse point nearest to the fracture) every 10 minutes. If circulation is weak , loosen the bandage.

Place on a disposable gloves, if available

Cover the wound with clean pads or sterile dressing.

Apply gentle pressure to control bleeding.

Secure the dressing and padding with a bandage.

Bandage the injured part to the closest parallel unaffected part of the body. For the lower limb fractures, bandage the injured leg to the uninjured. For the upper limb fractures, immobilize the arm against the trunk.

Arrange to transport to the medical facility

Check the circulation every 10 minutes. If circulation is weak then loosen the bandages. Monitor and record vital signs – level of response, pulse and breathing

Be prepared to administer CPR, if necessary

DO NOT

DO NOT

DO NOT

DO NOT

Sprains and Strains

Sprains and Strains

Causes of strains and sprains: A strain or sprain occurs when the muscle is overstretched

Signs of strain or sprain: Pain Swelling Bruising Difficulty moving the injured part

First aid response for strains or sprains: R- Rest I - Icing the injured part C- Compress the injured part (e.g. ACE wrap) E- Elevation of the injured part

If the pain is severe, or the person is unable to use the injured part, arrange transportation to a medical facility

Nosebleeds

Nosebleeds

Sneezing/upper respiratory infection

Picking the nose

Blowing the nose

Hit to the nose

High blood pressure

Place person in a seated position

Ask the person to breathe from the mouth and to pinch the soft part of the nose for up to 10 minutes. If the bleeding has not stopped, then the person can repeat the pinching of the nose for 10 minutes. This procedure may be done for a total of thirty minutes

Advise him/her to rest quietly for a few hours and try not to swallow, cough, spit or sniff, because it may restart the nose bleed.

If the nose bleed is due to an injury (head or nose injury) arrange for medical attention

Spinal Injuries

Spinal Injuries

Falling from a height

Motor vehicle accident (sudden stops)

Injury to the head or the face

Thrown from a horse or motorbike

Diving into a shallow pool and hitting the bottom

Heavy blow to the back

Signs of spinal injury

Pain in the neck or back at the injury site

Change in the normal curvature of the spine

Tenderness in the skin over the spine

Signs of spinal cord injury

Loss of control over the limbs; movements may be weak or absent

Loss of bladder /bowel control

Loss of sensation, or abnormal sensations such as burning or tingling.

Breathing difficulties.

Seizures

Seizures

Head injury.

Low oxygen to the brain.

Low glucose (diabetes).

Poison toxicity (alcohol, drugs, cleaning products).

Brain damaging conditions( infections or diseases).

High fevers in infants and children (below 6 years of age).

Sudden unconsciousness or unresponsiveness.

Repetitive convulsive movements.

Rigidity and or arching of the back.

Breathing difficulty.

Clenching of the teeth.

Incontinence (urine or bowel movement).

After the seizure a person may have a post seizure state where he or she is dazed, acts strangely or is unaware of the surroundings. This state can persist for minutes to hours..

If the person is falling ease the fall

Make space for the person, ask bystanders to move away

Remove dangerous items i.e. hot drinks or sharp objects etc, from the surrounding.

Note the time when the seizure started

Loosen the clothing around the neck and place a protective soft padding under the head, if possible.

When the seizure has stopped, be ready to administer CPR, if the victim is not responding i.e. no movement and no breathing.

If the person is breathing then place him/her in the recovery position.

Note the total time of the seizure.

Call EMS or 911, if the seizure continues for more than 5 minutes, the person is unconscious for more than 10 minutes, the person is having repetitive seizures or having seizures for the first time.

DO NOT move the person unless he/she is in immediate danger

DO NOT put anything in the person’s mouth or use force to restrain the person.

Strokes

Strokes

Blood clot to the brain

Ruptured blood vessel in the brain

Problem speaking

Problem swallowing

Decrease or loss of strength or movement of the limbs

Tingling and numbness on one side of the body

Sudden, severe headaches

Sudden or gradual loss of consciousness

Call 1122/911

Help the victim lie down with head and shoulder raised and the head turned to prevent choking.

Monitor and re/cord vital signs level of response, pulse and breathing

Be prepared to administer CPR, if necessary

DO NOT give the victim anything to eat or drink

Burn: Electrical and Chemical

Burn: Electrical and Chemical

Dry burn-flames, friction, contact with hot object.

Scald burn-steam, hot liquids.

Electrical burn-low-voltage: household appliances. High-voltage: power cables, lightning current

Cold injury-frostbite, contact with freezing metal or freezing vapors i.e. liquid oxygen or liquid nitrogen.

Chemical burn-industrial chemicals or fumes or household chemicals ( caustic soda, bleach , oven cleaner )

Radiation burn-sunburn, over exposure to ultraviolet rays from sunlamp or exposure to radioactive source (x-rays)

First-degree burn: It damages the outermost layer of skin. It is characterized by redness, swelling and tenderness.

Second-degree burn: It damages the epidermis (2nd layer of skin). It is characterized by redness, tenderness and blisters.

Third-degree burn: It damages all the layers of the skin. It is characterized by loss of pain sensation. There may be damage to the nerves, fatty tissue, muscles, and blood vessels. These burns need immediate medical attention.

Evaluate the situation. Look for dangers to yourself and to the victim.

For severe burns or burns to the airway or electrical burns, call 1122/911

Apply plenty of cold tap water for at least 10 minutes.

Put on disposable gloves if available.

Carefully remove the clothing around the burn, unless it sticks to the burn.

Cover the burned area with sterile dressing or folded triangular bandage, part of a sheet or plastic wrap, to protect it from infection and to prevent fluid loss.

Monitor and record vital signs-level of response, pulse and breathing

Be prepared to administer CPR, if necessary

DO NOT burst any blisters. Loosely cover blister with sterile dressing, but leave blisters intact as it improves healing and reduces pain.

DO NOT apply lotions, ointment, or adhesive tape to the burned area

DO NOT apply ice directly on the burn as it may cause tissue injury

DO NOT remove anything sticking to the burn

Heatstroke

Heatstroke

Prolonged exposure to heat

High fever

Drugs ( ecstasy)

Headache, dizziness

Confusion

Hot, flushed dry skin

Body temperature above 104 F (40 C)

Move the person to a cool place

Call 1122/911

Immerse the victim in a cool water up to the chin or wrap the person with a sheet and apply cool water on the sheet, until the temperature falls below 100.4 F (35 C)

Once the temperature has returned to normal, replace the wet sheet with a dry one. Monitor and record vital signs – level of response, pulse and breathing.

Be prepared to administer CPR, if necessary

Hypothermia

Hypothermia

Poorly heated houses

Outdoor exposure

Shivering

Cold, pale and dry skin

Impaired consciousness or disorientation

Shallow breathing

Weak pulse

Replace any wet clothing with warm, dry clothes

Warm water bath, if possible

Offer warm drinks, or soups.

Monitor and record vital signs-level of response, pulse and breathing

Be prepared to administer CPR, if necessary

Obtain medical care for the elderly and infants/children.

Insect bites and stings

Stings from a bee, wasp, or hornet are painful rather than dangerous.

Stings in the mouth or throat are potentially dangerous because they may obstruct the airway.

Pain, redness and swelling which starts within minutes to hours after an insect sting.

Allergic reaction may progress to anaphylactic shock

For victims showing signs of anaphylactic shock or victims who develop mouth or throat swelling after a bite - call EMS or 911

If the stinger is visible, then remove it with a blunt knife. DO NOT use tweezers, because it may inject more poison into the person.

Apply an ice pack or cold compress.

Elevate the affected part

Follow up with a doctor if pain and swelling persists

Applying a pressure immobilization bandage to the entire length of the bitten extremity will, slow the spread of the venom (poison) by slowing the lymph flow. The pressure should be sufficient so that the bandage is comfortably tight and snug but allows a finger to be slipped under it.

DO NOT apply suction for the snakebites.

Wash the area with vinegar (4-6% acetic acid solution) as soon as possible for at least 30 seconds (to inactivate the venom [poison] or nematocysts)

If vinegar is not available, a baking soda slurry/paste may be used instead.

Once the nematocysts are removed or deactivated, the victim should be instructed to take a hot shower or immerse the affected part in hot water (temperature as hot as tolerated, or 45°C if there is the capability to regulate temperature), as soon as possible, for at least 20 minutes or for as long as pain persists.

Poisons

Poisons

Swallowed - drugs, alcohol, cleaning products, food poisons

Inhaled- fumes from the cleaning products, fumes from fire

Injected- venom from stings and bites or drugs

Absorbed through the skin- cleaning products, plant poisons

Splashed- cleaning products, home and gardening products

Vomiting

Look for containers near the victim

Pain or burning sensation in mouth and throat

If the person is conscious, then ask about the exposure or ingestion history.

DO NOT give anything by mouth until advised by the poison control or emergency personnel

DO NOT attempt to induce vomiting.

DO NOT administer syrup of Ipecac

If unable to contact poison control then you may give frequent sips of cold milk or water (risk of emesis or aspiration)

Monitor and record vital signs-level of response, pulse and breathing

Be prepared to administer CPR, if necessary

Obtain medical help if symptoms continue or worsen

If the person is unconscious then call 1122/911 and start CPR.



Dental Injuries:

First aid for the broken tooth:

Clean the bleeding wound with saline or clean tap water

Stop bleeding by applying direct pressure to the injured area with gauze or cotton

Handle the tooth by the crown, NOT the root (i.e. do not handle the part that was beneath the gum)

Place the tooth in milk, or clean water if milk is not available

Contact the dentist or take the tooth and victim to an emergency care center as quickly as possible

Choking

Choking

Conscious Child Choking https://www.ProCPR.orgIf a child is choking and conscious, signs include looking panicked, blue color around the lips, and the inability to talk, cough, or b...

Conscious Infant Choking For more videos like this or to get CPR Certified please visit https://www.procpr.orgProTrainings offers a variety of courses such as:Bloodborne pathogens: h...

CPR

CPR

Know your emergency numbers:

911 [Public Emergency Helpline]

1122 [Rescue 1122 Emergency Number]

15 [Police Emergency Number]

115 [EDHI Ambulance]

1124 [Aman Ambulance Karachi]

1020 [Chippa Ambulance Karachi]

