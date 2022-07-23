RescueRanger
Continuing on my theme of posts on first aid, as promised today I am going to be covering first aid apps. So are you ready to upgrade from Minecraft with an App that can make a life-saving difference? Then my list of Apps is just what you need. Whether someone has suffered a simple cut, a fracture or is going into anaphylactic shock; you can be confident with the these app's that you'll have all of the essential information to help right in the palm of your hand.
Providing Basic Life Support knowledge as well as step-by-step guides to help assist in everyday First Aid incidents, these apps will help bring confidence to any rescue situation and will allow you to help a victim as well as call an ambulance directly from the app if further assistance is required.
These apps are all pretty awesome and well worth a look. I've selected these first aid apps for exceptional performance in one of these categories:
- User Experience
- Core Functionality
- Innovative solution
- Review: 7/10
- Price: 0 PKR
- Average Rating: 4.4
- Total Downloads: 540+
Urdu First Aid App:
- Review 3/10
- Price: 0 PKR
- Average Rating: N/A
- Total Downloads: 10,000+
St. John Ambulance First Aid APP:
- Review 7/10
- Price: 0 PKR
- Average Rating: 4.4
- Total Downloads: 50,000+
British Red Cross First Aid APP:
- Review 9/10
- Price: 0 PKR
- Average Rating: 4.8
- Total Downloads: 500,000+
There are step-by-step instructions for each emergency situation, as well as videos and pictures to show each procedure. This app would likely get 10/10 from me if it was available in Urdu.
