First 9-hole golf course inaugurated in Gwadar

Shahzaz ud din

Jun 12, 2017
Web Desk
08:44 PM | 28 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – A first of its type nine-hole golf course in Gwadar is something the crown jewel of China Pakistan Economic Corridor was missing till now.
Shahid Ali Director, Gwadar Development Authority inaugurated the golf course on the N10 Coastal Highway in a ceremony on Friday.

The golf course, which was previously planned to be six holes, has been upgraded to a feature nine-hole golf course and is expected to complete within 18 months.
The golf course which will be Gwadar’s first is located within a luxury residential community by the name of China Pak Golf Estates by CPIC Global.




