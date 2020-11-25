What's new

First 6.4 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to be distributed in mid December

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
6,706
2
9,414
Country
United States
Location
United States
The federal government plans to send 6.4 million doses of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to communities across the United States within 24 hours of regulatory clearance,with the expectation that shots will be administered quickly to front-line health-care workers, the top priority group, officials said Tuesday.


Gen. Gustave Perna, who oversees logistics for Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s effort to speed up treatments and vaccines, told reporters that state officials were informed on Friday night of the allocation, which is based on each state’s overall population.
The amount would cover only a portion of the nation’s 20 million health-care workers, let alone the U.S. population of 330 million. But Perna said “a steady drumbeat” of additional doses will be delivered as manufacturing capacity ramps up in each successive week.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/11/24/vaccine-plan-first-doses/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom