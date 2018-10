Times of IslamabadISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways has generated additional one billion rupees in first fifty days of the PTI government.READ MORE: Pakistan Foreign Office responds to abduction of Iranian security officials near Pak border According to a statement of the ministry, Federal Minister Shiekh Rasheed Ahmad is making hectic efforts to enhance Pakistan Railways ' revenue by putting it on the right track.It said that Pakistan Railways earned 6.7 billion rupees from August to October this year as compared to 5.7 billion rupees during the same period last year.