Homo Sapiens
ELITE MEMBER
- Feb 3, 2015
- 9,352
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
First 10.2m draught vessel anchors at Bangladesh’s Payra Portby Apparel Resources News-Desk 10-April-2023 | 1 min read
Image Courtesy: Fibre2Fashion
Thanks to the dredging work being carried out, the Payra Port of Bangladesh has been able to accommodate a large vessel, after a vessel having a draught of 10.2 metres, for the first time, was able to anchor at the port recently since the port started operating almost a decade ago.
This is as per media reports which citing the Deputy Director for Media and Traffic of Payra Port, Azizur Rahman, maintained the vessel — Marshall Islands-flagged Aruna Hulya, which is 188 metres long and 33 metres wide, entered the port recently with 37,800 tonnes of coal from the Port of Balikpapan in Indonesia.
The anchoring of a vessel of its size at the port followed the completion of the dredging work last month only, which has turning the 75-kilometre Rabnabad channel 100 metres to 125 metres wide and 10.5 metres deep, which has allowed big vessels to drop goods directly at Payra Port, which is Bangladesh’s third seaport even as it also helped to cut transportation costs as big ships will no longer need to stop at outer anchorage to have smaller vessels carry their cargo the rest of the way.
First 10.2m draught vessel anchors at Bangladesh’s Payra Port | Trade Data News Bangladesh
Dredging helps Payra Port to accommodate large vessel, reports claimed.
apparelresources.com