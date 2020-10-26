FIRs sought against Owais Noorani over remarks during PDM Quetta rally

The applications were filed by two citizens in Nawabshah area of the Sindh province and Bahawalpur district of the Punjab province.

In Nawabshah, a citizen named Gul Muhammad Keerio submitted an application with the SSP Benazirabad, demanding to register an FIR against Owais Noorani as he has committed treason, violating the Constitution of Pakistan.

a female lawyer also submitted an application with police in Bahawalpur saying that the treason was committed during the PDM rally after the JUP leader’s remarks of an independent state for Balochistan.

“Owais Noorani tried to create a discord between provinces,” she said in her application as police said that they would take action as per law.

