FIRs against TV anchor Imran Riaz Khan

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three cases, one at Gojra and two at Jhang, have been registered against TV anchor and vlogger Imran Riaz Khan on the complaints of three different citizens on the charge of speaking against state institutions.
The complaints said the anchor’s act was a major crime and violation of the Constitution as it had hurt sentiments of Pakistani people.
The FIRs, containing identical text, were registered on Thursday by Jhang’s Kotwali police on the complaint of Suhail Iqbal of Iqbal Nagar locality of Jhang, Jhang’s Saddar police on the complaint of Khalid Mahmood Malik of Soofi Mor, and Gojra Saddar police on the complaint of Mahboob Ali Khan of Chak 363-JB.
The cases have been registered under sections 505-1 (C), 505-2,501 and 109 of PPC and sections 4, 5, 11, 16, 20 and 22 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016.
MUZAFFARGARH: Another case was registered against Imran Riaz by Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police.
Complainant Advocate Riazul Haq, the brother of Maj Zakaul Haq Shaheed, lodged the case under sections 109, 501-C1, 503 and 505 of PPC against Riaz for speaking against the army.
The case was registered under the provisions of the Anti-Electronic Crime Act and other provisions. The complaint said Imran Riaz allegations had dented the image of the army.
Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2022
نیوٹرلز کی پھٹی پڑی ہے
