FIRs against TV anchor Imran Riaz Khan Complaints say the anchor's statements against state institutions had hurt Pakistanis' sentiments.

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three cases, one at Gojra and two at Jhang, have been registered against TV anchor and vlogger Imran Riaz Khan on the complaints of three different citizens on the charge of speaking against state institutions.The complaints said the anchor’s act was a major crime and violation of the Constitution as it had hurt sentiments of Pakistani people.The cases have been registered under sections 505-1 (C), 505-2,501 and 109 of PPC and sections 4, 5, 11, 16, 20 and 22 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016.MUZAFFARGARH: Another case was registered against Imran Riaz by Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police.Complainant Advocate Riazul Haq, the brother of Maj Zakaul Haq Shaheed, lodged the case under sections 109, 501-C1, 503 and 505 of PPC against Riaz for speaking against the army.نیوٹرلز کی پھٹی پڑی ہے