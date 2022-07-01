What's new

FIRs against TV anchor Imran Riaz Khan

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,295
11
29,824
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
TOBA TEK SINGH: Three cases, one at Gojra and two at Jhang, have been registered against TV anchor and vlogger Imran Riaz Khan on the complaints of three different citizens on the charge of speaking against state institutions.

The complaints said the anchor’s act was a major crime and violation of the Constitution as it had hurt sentiments of Pakistani people.

The FIRs, containing identical text, were registered on Thursday by Jhang’s Kotwali police on the complaint of Suhail Iqbal of Iqbal Nagar locality of Jhang, Jhang’s Saddar police on the complaint of Khalid Mahmood Malik of Soofi Mor, and Gojra Saddar police on the complaint of Mahboob Ali Khan of Chak 363-JB.

The cases have been registered under sections 505-1 (C), 505-2,501 and 109 of PPC and sections 4, 5, 11, 16, 20 and 22 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016.

MUZAFFARGARH: Another case was registered against Imran Riaz by Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police.

Complainant Advocate Riazul Haq, the brother of Maj Zakaul Haq Shaheed, lodged the case under sections 109, 501-C1, 503 and 505 of PPC against Riaz for speaking against the army.

The case was registered under the provisions of the Anti-Electronic Crime Act and other provisions. The complaint said Imran Riaz allegations had dented the image of the army.

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2022
www.dawn.com

FIRs against TV anchor Imran Riaz Khan

Complaints say the anchor's statements against state institutions had hurt Pakistanis' sentiments.
www.dawn.com

نیوٹرلز کی پھٹی پڑی ہے
🤣🤣🤣
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,111
2
5,046
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If Imran Riaz Khan is traitor, it means 20 lakh people, who watches his videos daily are also bloody traitors, right?

By the same definition, 85% of Pakistani population that supports PTI , Imran Khan is also traitor.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,295
11
29,824
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Imran Khan said:
generals my foot .lanat bhego ab is jhooti shan per

These stupid generals living in 1980 . They cut off from world since they entered PMA.
Click to expand...
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
If Imran Riaz Khan is traitor, it means 20 lakh people, who watches his videos daily are also bloody traitors, right?

By the same definition, 85% of Pakistani population that supports PTI , Imran Khan is also traitor.
Click to expand...
Yes, you are either standing with corrupt to the core Pakistani establishment or you are a traitor. There is no third option...
🤣🤣🤣
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Islamabad police register 11 cases against Imran, other PTI leaders
2
Replies
20
Views
456
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IMRAN KHAN GETS PRE-ARREST BAIL IN AZADI MARCH CASES
Replies
10
Views
294
Jungibaaz
Jungibaaz
ghazi52
Court orders FIR against PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza over long march 'violence'
Replies
4
Views
250
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Case registered against Usman Buzdar for illegal transfer of 900 kanals of land in DG Khan
Replies
10
Views
341
araz
araz
muhammadhafeezmalik
Body formed to probe claims Imran was bribed to ‘protect’ real estate firm
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom