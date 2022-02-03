What's new

Firing on Asaduddin Owaisi’s Car: One Arrested, AIMIM Chief Says Attackers Followed Him

fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
10,651
14
12,375
Country
Pakistan
Location
Switzerland
Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s vehicle was today fired at by unknown assailants when the parliamentarian was returning from Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when Owaisi was on his way to Delhi from Kithaur, Meerut. The MP tweeted that four rounds of bullets were fired targeting his vehicle, leading to the puncture of the tyres. He had to then continue his journey in another vehicle.

The assailants, numbering 3-4, fled immediately after the incident leaving the weapons, the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad said, adding “we are all safe". Owaisi also tweeted a picture of the vehicle that bore two bullet marks.

Speaking to ANI after the incident, Owaisi said that police have arrested one of the shooters and recovered the weapons. He also urged the Election Commission to probe the matter. “I think we were being followed by the attackers. Police have recovered the arms and arrested one shooter. I request the EC to investigate the matter. It’s the responsibility of the state and central governments to probe the matter," he added.

Indian media report. Google please for further info.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s house in Delhi vandalised by Hindu Sena members
2
Replies
22
Views
610
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Vanguard One
Man Thrashed In Delhi, Forced To Chant Anti-Pak Slogans. Accused Arrested
Replies
2
Views
332
hussain0216
hussain0216
D
Exclusive: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi downplays BJP's big win in GHMC polls
Replies
1
Views
168
INS_Vikramaditya
INS_Vikramaditya
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Why don't the Modi govt take the media to Ladakh and to Depsang valley like senior media persons covered the Kargil war?: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Replies
0
Views
415
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Instead of Delhi, should have fixed nails in Ladakh to stop China: Asaduddin Owaisi
2
Replies
17
Views
931
Cliftonite
Cliftonite

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom