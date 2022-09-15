Firebrand Maryam Nawaz Fails to Defend Her Govt

Maryam says Imran Khan 'launched' to 'destroy' Pakistan​

Part-time leader of Pmln Maryam Nawaz today failed to defend her incompetent Govt and carried out her tirade against the usual scapegoat Imran Khan. People are fed up with politics and all that matters for them is their day-to-day survival.ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz while labeling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as a threat to the country and people said that he has been launched for the destruction of Pakistan.Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the petition filed by Maryam Nawaz against conviction in the Avenfield reference on Thursday.During the hearing, lawyer Amjad Parvez argued that the decision of the case rests on the report of Robert William Radley and the expert’s report can be secondary evidence, not primary.Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the court will look at the matter from the case of Calibri Font.The court directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present arguments at the next hearing and adjourned the case till September 20.Talking to media after the hearing, Maryam Nawaz said that Imran is responsible for the economic chaos being faced by the country and he has been paid to destroy Pakistan.Carrying on with the criticism she said before stepping down from government Imran Khan violated the IMF agreement and no Pakistani is safe from his evil intentions.She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is busy helping flood victims away from politics, while the PTI Chairman visits flood affectees for photo session.Furthermore, she said efforts are ongoing by the incumbent government to bring the economy out of the bad situation, adding that Shehbaz Sharif saved the country from default.Maryam added that elections should be on their time and no ‘foreign funder’ has the power to dictate.She also expressed concern over the rise in electricity bills and requested the government to show some leniency towards people.