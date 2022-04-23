What's new

Firearms overtook auto accidents as the leading cause of death in children

B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
27,982
-41
64,013
Country
China
Location
China
www.npr.org

Firearms overtook auto accidents as the leading cause of death in children

The change occurred in 2020, researchers say. Overall firearm-related deaths increased 13.5% between 2019 and 2020, but such fatalities for those 1 to 19 years old jumped nearly 30%.
www.npr.org www.npr.org

Don't worry, some american arm defender will come in and try sidetrack this thread claiming China teen suicide is more lethal than firearms. It's ok to shoot and kill children.

@Hamartia Antidote

There is no doubt US is a failed nation and continue to decline at alarming pace. But US fanboy will keep denial the inevitable. :enjoy:
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
1,291
0
1,650
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
But Americans are free, it's a small price to pay to be free to kill your fellow citizens whenever you feel like it...

Nothing trumps the right to kill others...that's the most basic freedom any human can have...
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Guns overtake car crashes as leading cause of US trauma-related deaths, Millions of years of potential life lost to guns
Replies
3
Views
308
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
'We've seen lifelong friends kill each other:' How a state capital became one of the deadliest US cities
Replies
8
Views
541
Beidou2020
B
Akshay89
The country where 30 farmers die each day
Replies
1
Views
408
jamahir
jamahir
Nan Yang
How the US unleashed Hell's Agent... It left a trail of appalling birth defects when they used it to clear forests in Vietnam. But a new film lays bar
Replies
0
Views
479
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Feng Leng
Biden’s Tulsa massacre speech ‘political performance’ as white supremacy carved in genes of the West
Replies
14
Views
877
Globenim
G

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom