Firearms overtook auto accidents as the leading cause of death in children The change occurred in 2020, researchers say. Overall firearm-related deaths increased 13.5% between 2019 and 2020, but such fatalities for those 1 to 19 years old jumped nearly 30%.

Don't worry, some american arm defender will come in and try sidetrack this thread claiming China teen suicide is more lethal than firearms. It's ok to shoot and kill children.There is no doubt US is a failed nation and continue to decline at alarming pace. But US fanboy will keep denial the inevitable.