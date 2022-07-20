What's new

Fire Onboard Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya, No Casualties Reported

The fire at Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya was brought under control by the crew​


A board of inquiry has been formed to probe fire onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramadit


New Delhi:
A fire broke out at the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya while operating off the Karnataka coast today, the Indian Navy said in a statement. The fire was brought under control by the crew. No casualties were reported, the navy said.

A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, the navy said.

The $2.3 billion aircraft carrier came to India from Russia in January 2014. It was commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 2013 in north Russia's Severodvinsk and is now based in Karnataka's Karwar.

The air wing consists of MiG 29K fighter jets and Kamov helicopters.

INS Vikramaditya is 284 metres long and 60 metres high - about the height of a 20-storey building. The ship weighs 40,000 tonnes and is the biggest and heaviest ship in the Indian Navy.

Fire Onboard Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya while operating off the Karnataka coast today, the Indian Navy said in a statement. The fire was brought under control by the crew. No casualties were reported, the navy said.
Guess these Indians are just pathetic, all they can do is rape women and kids, kill innocent people and defecate in the open.
 
Manned by Indian. What do you expect from people who can even forget close the submarine hatch while submerging
 
Inadequate safety measures can result in fires.

Manned by Indian. What do you expect from people who can even forget close the submarine hatch while submerging
Guessing, you want china or Pakistan to get a chance to sink it before Indian themselves do it.
 

