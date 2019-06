NEW DELHI: An accidental fire at a naval dockyard resulted in damage to a recently upgraded Kilo class submarine. The Navy is now checking critical components in the control room to get it back to functional duty.The INS Sindhukesari, which underwent a Rs 1,197-crore refit and upgrade in Russia and was shipped back in February, suffered the accident when certain indigenous components as well as a US-origin periscope were being fitted onboard.