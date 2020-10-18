Fire breaks out at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg | SAMAA https://www.samaa.tv/wp-content/uploads//usr/nfs/sestore3/samaa/vodstore/digital-library/2020/10/LHR-Plaza-Fire-0900-18-10.mp4 A fire broke out Sunday morning at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg. The fire began on the second floor and has spread to the third floor and engulfed an entire section...

The fire began on the second floor and has spread to the third floor and engulfed an entire section of the building. The fire broke out at around 6am due to a short circuit, according to rescue workers.There are 12 fire brigade vehicles at the scene but so far the fire is still raging. The smoke is making it difficult for the firefighters to battle the blaze.No one was inside the building when the fire broke out so there have been no injuries or casualties. Shopkeepers arrived Sunday morning and began removing things from their stores as the fire raged above.PauseUnmuteCurrent Time 0:07Duration 0:35Loaded: 100.00%FullscreenLAHORE: A fire erupted inside a plaza located at the city's Gulberg main boulevard area on Sunday morning due to an electrical short circuit, spreading to the fourth floor of the building where people are stranded.According to details from rescue officials, the fire broke out in a shop on the second floor of the plaza — Hafeez Centre, where laptops, mobile phones and other electronic items are sold — and spread to the fourth floor. The fire brigade was called soon after the fire broke out around 6:00 am in the morning.IN A NUTSHELLSmoke rises from the Hafeez Centre building in Lahore's Gulberg Main Boulevard where the fire has spread to the 4th floor of the building. Photo: Geo News screengrabSo far, no loss of life has been reported but it is being said that electronic items worth millions have been destroyed by the flames.According to a rescue official, the fire has engulfed 30-40 shops in total and has spread to the shopping centre's backside as well. "The intensity of the fire has increased due to [the burning of] laptops and mobile phones," he said.Smoke and flames rise from the Hafeez Centre shopping plaza in Lahore that caught fire today. Photo: Geo News screengrabThe Gulberg Main Boulevard Road has been closed for traffic due to relief activities being carried out in the area.Despite the blazing inferno, some shopkeepers attempted to pull out their merchandise from the shops. Others wept as they saw the electronic items being reduced to ash in front of their own eyes.Twelve fire brigades and 60 rescue officials are carrying our relief activities in the area. Reports from the ground state that eight fire brigades have run out of water.Authorities have called for more fire brigades at the spot due to the intensity of the fire.People on the fourth floor of the plaza are trapped and efforts are underway to evacuate them, officials added.Well so far no loss of life, but financial loss estimated would be around 1 billion Rs. I feel sad for the business owners there.