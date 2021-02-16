Fire Blasting.

Why India do fire blast in Kashmir, although Pakistan wants to solve problem by dialogue between two countries. It means that they had forgotten 27 Feb reaction. We want to prevail peace. We do not want war there are many loses of lives and other sources, but their behavior towards the Kashmiri brothers depriving us to take decision which is very hard. It is better for us to forget past and to move forward with new decisions. Allah says in Quran, “God abhors any disturbance of peace!” (2:205) which clearly means peace is liked by Allah over anything.