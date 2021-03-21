What is India's purpose to do fire blast on Kashmir, although Pakistan is ready to solve this problem by dialogue. Pakistan want to prevail peace. We did not want to break war because there are many loses of lives and other sources. The way they attack on kashmir shows that they had forgotten 27 feb 2019 reaction. "You may fight in the cause of GOD against those who attack you but do not aggress. GOD does not love the aggressors.” We have to forget past and to come up with new decisions. If they cross their limits so can we begin the war?