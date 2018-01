Trump is like a child, he has a need of immediate gratification - Michael Wolf.



There is so much demand for the new book critical of US President Donald Trump that stores can't keep up.Publishers of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House released the book early , ignoring threats of a legal challenge from the president's lawyers to prevent its publication.The book, written by Michael Wolff , draws a picture of a chaotic first year in office.Trump has slammed it as "phoney" and called Wolff "a loser".But the author defended the book, saying Trump's response helps prove the US president lacks credibility.Will the book affect Trump's presidency and US foreign policy?: Hashem AhelbarraMohammed Cherkaoui - Professor of Conflict Resolution at George Mason UniversityRami Khouri - Senior public policy fellow and adjunct professor of Journalism at the American University of BeirutIan Black - Visiting senior fellow at the London School of Economics, Middle East Centre