A real patiot does not hold any institution above the truth, justice and law. These institutions are there to serve the people not the other way around. No institution should be above the law no matter how powerfull. If the accusations against the army are unfounded then, the army have nothing to fear. Yes, there might be some foreign agencies trying to use PTM for their own interests but it doesn't make their cause any less worthy as long as PTM doesn't let itself get used. As long as it sticks to it's original demands of justice for Pashtuns, it will succeed.

Click to expand...