What's new

FIR lodged for 'dishonouring' Priest King at Mohenjo Daro

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,168
2
114,455
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FIR lodged for 'dishonouring' Priest King at Mohenjo Daro

Case registered after photo of three visitors dishonouring the sculpture at archaeological site goes viral



Hafeez Tunio April 18, 2021


three visitors can be seen dishonouring king priest at a site of mohenjo daro photo express

Three visitors can be seen 'dishonouring' King Priest at a site of Mohenjo Daro. PHOTO: EXPRESS
KARACHI:
Police on Sunday lodged a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons who tried to dishonour the statue of Priest King at a site of Mohenjo Daro – one of the largest settlements of ancient Indus Valley Civilisation.
The case was registered by Airport Police Station in Mohenjo Daro on the complaint of the watchman of the archaeological site.
"The case has been registered under Section 295-A which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs," a duty officer at the police station said.
The case was registered following a photo that went viral on social media in which three visitors were spotted dishonouring the statue of Priest King, an iconic representation of Indus civilisation that is placed at the entrance of the site.
Read more: Heritage ignored: With no flights, Mohenjo Daro at risk of being forgotten
"We are tracing the people who are involved in this cheap act and have disgraced the statue. There was an outcry on social media including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and people belonging to different walks of life condemned the act demanding action against the culprits.
"We live in a civilised society and it's insane to disgrace the icon of a civilisation we should be proud of it," journalist and activist Nisar Khokhar said, adding that strict action must be taken against people involved in it.
Soon after the incident, many people in Sindh replaced their profile pictures on Facebook and Twitter with Mohenjo Daro or Priest King’s photo for showing sympathy.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
9,917
-2
11,593
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Imran Khan said:
View attachment 735294

this is what we earned from 15 years old kid to 50 years old are brainless hateful and ignorant in this country . :(
Click to expand...
They should have had slippers in their hands too. I thought from the days of our holy prophet (peace be up on him) we broke statues? They should chop off the head and bury it in the sand. Giving value to statues , even for money, is a kafir thing.;
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
2,726
-6
6,599
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Five fingers gesture means 'Lanat'(curse). Short/semi version of it 3 fingers(thumb+first 2 fingers).

The western equivalent for it is showing middle finger.

I personally think this gesture was innocous. And certainly nothing to do with some specific religion.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
9,608
17
20,060
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Valar. said:
Five fingers gesture means 'Lanat'(curse). Short/semi version of it 3 fingers(thumb+first 2 fingers).

The western equivalent for it is showing middle finger.

I personally think this gesture was innocous. And certainly nothing to do with some specific religion.
Click to expand...
I don't see why they should insult our history at all, regardless of its religion. No emotion of any kind is needed towards history. We simply need to learn from it.

khansaheeb said:
They should have had slippers in their hands too. I thought from the days of our holy prophet (peace be up on him) we broke statues? They should chop off the head and bury it in the sand. Giving value to statues , even for money, is a kafir thing.;
Click to expand...
Nonsensical interpretation. The statue is no threat. When statues have been smashed in the past, it was to remove the malevolent cult that surrounded them, e.g. if associated with slavery, human sacrifice, corruption, false worship etc. Harming this statue achieves nothing in that regard and is simply an insult towards one's own history. I don't see Egyptians doing such stupid things and they're as Muslim as we are.
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 16, 2018
6,826
-70
3,036
Country
India
Location
India
khansaheeb said:
They should have had slippers in their hands too. I thought from the days of our holy prophet (peace be up on him) we broke statues? They should chop off the head and bury it in the sand. Giving value to statues , even for money, is a kafir thing.;
Click to expand...

oh living in kafirland of yahud o nasara UK
so you support mulla umar's action of breaking statue of buddhas in bamian ?
your education is complete .
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
2,726
-6
6,599
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
masterchief_mirza said:
I don't see why they should insult our history at all, regardless of its religion. No emotion of any kind is needed towards history. We simply need to learn from it.
Click to expand...
This lanat gesture is more common in SIndh and Balochistan. I live in Karachi. All my life since my childhood I have throwing/sending lanat on everyone and everything including my siblings/cousins/friends/some expensive car, some crappy junky car, electronic item, funny clothes etc etc. Its just part habitual part cultural thing. Nothing more nothing less.

These guys most likely sent lanat out of sheer habit and just for fun. Nothing special.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom