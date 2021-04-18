FIR lodged for 'dishonouring' Priest King at Mohenjo Daro

Valar. said: Five fingers gesture means 'Lanat'(curse). Short/semi version of it 3 fingers(thumb+first 2 fingers).



The western equivalent for it is showing middle finger.



I personally think this gesture was innocous. And certainly nothing to do with some specific religion.

khansaheeb said: They should have had slippers in their hands too. I thought from the days of our holy prophet (peace be up on him) we broke statues? They should chop off the head and bury it in the sand. Giving value to statues , even for money, is a kafir thing.

I don't see why they should insult our history at all, regardless of its religion. No emotion of any kind is needed towards history. We simply need to learn from it.Nonsensical interpretation. The statue is no threat. When statues have been smashed in the past, it was to remove the malevolent cult that surrounded them, e.g. if associated with slavery, human sacrifice, corruption, false worship etc. Harming this statue achieves nothing in that regard and is simply an insult towards one's own history. I don't see Egyptians doing such stupid things and they're as Muslim as we are.