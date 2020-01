KARACHI – An First Investigation Report (FIR) has been registered against the son of Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar for allegedly assaulting a citizen, vandalizing a car and shooting aerial rounds on the New Year’s night.

According to details, Taimur Waseem along with his guards has been named in the case. He has been charged with torturing a young man, Husnain Haider, on the New Year’s night in the Defence area of Karachi.



FIR added that Waseem Akhtar’s son had given life threats to Husnain Haider and his friends who resisted violent actions of Taimur and his gunman.



However, Taimur is still at large despite registration of the FIR against him by the Karachi police, while no statement has come forth from the nominated persons.