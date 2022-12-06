What's new

FIR lodged against Gill in Karachi for 'inciting' public against institution

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,424
19
28,143
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1670355079460.png

  • Another FIR lodged against Gill for inciting public against army.
  • The case is registered at the Brigade Police Station in Karachi.
  • Gill holds ex-COAS responsible for Azam Swati's alleged torture, as per FIR.
KARACHI: A first information report (FIR) was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill for inciting the public against a state institution in the metropolis — the latest in the series of cases lodged against him.

A citizen, Muhammad Saeed, lodged the FIR against the PTI leader at the Brigade Police Station in the metropolis.

As per the FIR, a copy of which is available with Geo News, Gill, during an address, held the former chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa responsible for having PTI Senator Azam Swati stripped and tortured in custody.

The complainant said that he was using his mobile when he watched a video featuring Gill, which was widely broadcasted by electronic media and went viral on social media.

"How is it possible that without [the former army chief's] instructions [...] Azam Swati was stripped naked and tortured," the FIR quoted Gill as saying.

By using these words, the PTI leader incited the general public against the former army chief and other military officers, said the complainant. Gill tried to harm the respect and reputation of the former army chief, read the FIR.

During the last hearing on December 4, a local court in Islamabad had deferred the indictment of Gill in a case pertaining to inciting mutiny in state institutions till December 12.

Gill was taken into custody on August 9 from Banigala Chowk over charges of inciting mutiny among the public against the ranks and files of the Pakistan Army by making some remarks during a TV programme.

However, he was later released on bail.
www.geo.tv

FIR lodged against Gill in Karachi for 'inciting' public against institution

PTI leader tried to incite general public against former army chief and other military officers, FIR reads
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
8,534
8
12,051
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 903529
  • Another FIR lodged against Gill for inciting public against army.
  • The case is registered at the Brigade Police Station in Karachi.
  • Gill holds ex-COAS responsible for Azam Swati's alleged torture, as per FIR.
KARACHI: A first information report (FIR) was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill for inciting the public against a state institution in the metropolis — the latest in the series of cases lodged against him.

A citizen, Muhammad Saeed, lodged the FIR against the PTI leader at the Brigade Police Station in the metropolis.

As per the FIR, a copy of which is available with Geo News, Gill, during an address, held the former chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa responsible for having PTI Senator Azam Swati stripped and tortured in custody.

The complainant said that he was using his mobile when he watched a video featuring Gill, which was widely broadcasted by electronic media and went viral on social media.

"How is it possible that without [the former army chief's] instructions [...] Azam Swati was stripped naked and tortured," the FIR quoted Gill as saying.

By using these words, the PTI leader incited the general public against the former army chief and other military officers, said the complainant. Gill tried to harm the respect and reputation of the former army chief, read the FIR.

During the last hearing on December 4, a local court in Islamabad had deferred the indictment of Gill in a case pertaining to inciting mutiny in state institutions till December 12.

Gill was taken into custody on August 9 from Banigala Chowk over charges of inciting mutiny among the public against the ranks and files of the Pakistan Army by making some remarks during a TV programme.

However, he was later released on bail.
www.geo.tv

FIR lodged against Gill in Karachi for 'inciting' public against institution

PTI leader tried to incite general public against former army chief and other military officers, FIR reads
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...
patwari ch*** crying about democracy, democracy one day
than happily this
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
IHC grants Shahbaz Gill bail in sedition case
Replies
9
Views
318
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
CM Punjab Elahi advises PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill's statement
2
Replies
29
Views
874
IceCold
IceCold
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill secures bail in sedition case
Replies
1
Views
168
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran directs authorities concerned to shift Gill to Rawalpindi hospital
Replies
11
Views
440
ghazi52
ghazi52
HAIDER
Fawad demands independent panel to probe ‘custodial torture’ of Gill
Replies
2
Views
304
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom