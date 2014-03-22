What's new

FIR lodged against 30 lawyers for allegedly torturing an on-duty constable in Wazirabad

H

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
22,918
13
22,264
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FIR lodged against 30 lawyers for allegedly torturing an on-duty constable in Wazirabad
Imran Gabol 06 Sep 2020
Facebook Count
Twitter Share

1
Victim says lawyers snatched his rifle and started beating and verbally abusing him. His uniform was torn as well.

Victim says lawyers snatched his rifle and started beating and verbally abusing him. His uniform was torn as well.
Gujranwala police on Sunday lodged a first information report against 30 lawyers for allegedly torturing a constable posted outside Wazirabad sessions court's building.
The FIR, lodged with the constable as the complainant, has been filed against 10 identified and 20 unidentified lawyers.
The incident occurred yesterday when police constable Muhammad Anwar asked an advocate not to park his vehicle in front of the iron barrier of the Wazirabad's sessions court building as it would restrict movement. The advocate threatened the constable of dire consequences over the move, the FIR stated, and went inside the building. After a while, the advocate returned with about 30 lawyers, which also included the general secretary of the Wazirabad Bar Association as well as other members of the fraternity.
The FIR said that the lawyers snatched the victim's rifle and started beating and verbally abusing him. His uniform was torn as well.
“I continued to plead to the Bar Association’s general secretary that had only asked the lawyer not to park the motorcycle in front of barrier because it would restrict movement and the lawyer had abused and also hurled threats of dire consequences,” the victim told Dawn.
“In previous incidents, no action was taken against the lawyers and it had become routine for them (police) to be humiliated,” he said.
Wazirabad Saddar Police station later registered the case on the complaint of Anwar against 10 nominated and 20 unidentified lawyers under sections 382, 353, 186, 149 and 147 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir also took notice of the incident and directed authorities to register the case and also sought its report.
City Police Officer (CPO) Rai Babar Saeed was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.
The case is expected to be heard in the sessions court on Monday.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A FIR lodged against Karachi mayor's son over assault and vandalism Pakistani Siasat 3
RangeMaster FIR lodged Against 500 People Including Khadim Rizvi, Afzal Qadri For Disturbing Peace Pakistan's Internal Security 80
Mansoon FIR lodged against Hamza Shehbaz Pakistani Siasat 13
ghazi52 FIRs lodged against Altaf Hussain across Sindh Pakistani Siasat 11
I Church attacked in Navi Mumbai; FIR lodged against unknown persons Central & South Asia 0
Norwegian FIR lodged against Lal Masjid cleric on second day of protest! Social & Current Events 38
SBD-3 Online FIR ineffective only 1727 lodged in a year while 257 cases registered against complains Pakistani Siasat 3
Peaceful Civilian WHY FIR HAS BEEN LODGED AGAINST KHAWAJA SAAD RAFIQUE ?? – WATCH THIS VIDEO Political Videos 3
Devil Soul FIR can be lodged against armymen, AG says Social & Current Events 0
Saifullah Sani Missing persons case: Govt lodges FIR against army officials Social & Current Events 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top