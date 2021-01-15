What's new

FIR filed against Karachi based software company for forgery, money laundering and fraud

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
3,062
-1
7,459
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FIR filed against Karachi based software company for forgery, money laundering and fraud

  • The Fia has filed an FIR against Digitonics, a software house operating from Karachi, for charges of forgery and cheating.
  • Filed on behalf of the state at the Cyber Crime Reporting Center, the FIR accuses the software company of forgery, money laundering, cheating, among numerous other offences.

BR Web Desk Updated 14 Jan 2021


The Fia has filed an FIR against Digitonics, a software house operating from Karachi, for charges of forgery and cheating.

Filed on behalf of the state at the Cyber Crime Reporting Center, the FIR accuses the software company of forgery, money laundering, cheating, among numerous other offences.
The charges registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (2016), are as follows:
  • Section 13: Electronic forgery.
  • Section 14: Electronic fraud.
  • Section 16: Unauthorised use of identity information.
  • Section 20: Offences against the dignity of a natural person.
  • Section 26: 'Spoofing', or the act of disguising a communication from an unknown source as being from a known, trusted source.
Furthermore, additional offences under the Pakistan Penal Code were as follows:
  • Section 34: Common intention.
  • Section 109: Abetment.
  • Section 419: Cheating by personation.
  • Section 420: Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.
  • Section 468: Forgery for the purpose of cheating.
  • Section 471: Using a forged document as genuine.
  • Section 500: Defamation.
Section 3 and 4 of the Money Laundering were also included in the charges.

According to the FIR, the crimes were committed between 2015 and 2021, as the inquiry has been registered on the basis of a report on international scanners operating in Pakistan - received from the Islamabad Cyber Crime Wing.
The report identified scams operating throughout the country, including harassment, fraudulent activities, identity impersonation, cheating, phishing, and extortion, adding that “It revealed the scammers have different websites offering various services which include designs, web developing etc. These websites are reported to blackmail and extort money from their customers after gaining their personal information by impersonating themselves as government officials of the US, UK, and UAE".

The scammers allegedly directed customers to file trademarks and deposit foreign exchange to register the trademarks, which according to the FIR, noted that the company charged a minimum of $100 to initiate the process.
The scammers also allegedly impersonated government officials and warn customers to get their trademarks registered, threatening lawsuits or to have their company shut down.

The report also accused the company of forcefully shutting down customers' websites, and then charging excessive amounts for their restoration, adding that “the impact of these scams in not only contributing to increase the crime rate but will damage the reputation of Pakistan internationally".

www.brecorder.com

FIR filed against Karachi based software company for forgery, money laundering and fraud

* The Fia has filed an FIR against *Digitonics*, a software house operating from Karachi, for charges of forgery and cheating. * Filed on behalf of the state at the Cyber Crime Reporting Center, the FIR accuses the software company of forgery, money laundering, cheating, among numerous other...
www.brecorder.com
++++++++++++++++++
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,212
9
47,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The charges registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (2016), are as follows:
  • Section 13: Electronic forgery.
  • Section 14: Electronic fraud.
  • Section 16: Unauthorised use of identity information.
  • Section 20: Offences against the dignity of a natural person.
  • Section 26: 'Spoofing', or the act of disguising a communication from an unknown source as being from a known, trusted source.
Furthermore, additional offences under the Pakistan Penal Code were as follows:
  • Section 34: Common intention.
  • Section 109: Abetment.
  • Section 419: Cheating by personation.
  • Section 420: Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.
  • Section 468: Forgery for the purpose of cheating.
  • Section 471: Using a forged document as genuine.
  • Section 500: Defamation.
Click to expand...
If someone's kitchen sink is missing, throw it in there too
 
S A L M A N.

S A L M A N.

FULL MEMBER
Dec 30, 2016
140
1
478
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Shahrae Faisal and Clifton are filled with hundreds of these tiny 'companies' which are involved in scamming international customers, stealing their credit card details, personality theft and IP theft.
The FIA can't even make a scratch in the surface. Poor pathetic guys.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

BANNED
May 23, 2017
7,999
-5
7,871
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Morpheus said:
FIR filed against Karachi based software company for forgery, money laundering and fraud

  • The Fia has filed an FIR against Digitonics, a software house operating from Karachi, for charges of forgery and cheating.
  • Filed on behalf of the state at the Cyber Crime Reporting Center, the FIR accuses the software company of forgery, money laundering, cheating, among numerous other offences.

BR Web Desk Updated 14 Jan 2021


The Fia has filed an FIR against Digitonics, a software house operating from Karachi, for charges of forgery and cheating.

Filed on behalf of the state at the Cyber Crime Reporting Center, the FIR accuses the software company of forgery, money laundering, cheating, among numerous other offences.
The charges registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (2016), are as follows:
  • Section 13: Electronic forgery.
  • Section 14: Electronic fraud.
  • Section 16: Unauthorised use of identity information.
  • Section 20: Offences against the dignity of a natural person.
  • Section 26: 'Spoofing', or the act of disguising a communication from an unknown source as being from a known, trusted source.
Furthermore, additional offences under the Pakistan Penal Code were as follows:
  • Section 34: Common intention.
  • Section 109: Abetment.
  • Section 419: Cheating by personation.
  • Section 420: Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.
  • Section 468: Forgery for the purpose of cheating.
  • Section 471: Using a forged document as genuine.
  • Section 500: Defamation.
Section 3 and 4 of the Money Laundering were also included in the charges.

According to the FIR, the crimes were committed between 2015 and 2021, as the inquiry has been registered on the basis of a report on international scanners operating in Pakistan - received from the Islamabad Cyber Crime Wing.
The report identified scams operating throughout the country, including harassment, fraudulent activities, identity impersonation, cheating, phishing, and extortion, adding that “It revealed the scammers have different websites offering various services which include designs, web developing etc. These websites are reported to blackmail and extort money from their customers after gaining their personal information by impersonating themselves as government officials of the US, UK, and UAE".

The scammers allegedly directed customers to file trademarks and deposit foreign exchange to register the trademarks, which according to the FIR, noted that the company charged a minimum of $100 to initiate the process.
The scammers also allegedly impersonated government officials and warn customers to get their trademarks registered, threatening lawsuits or to have their company shut down.

The report also accused the company of forcefully shutting down customers' websites, and then charging excessive amounts for their restoration, adding that “the impact of these scams in not only contributing to increase the crime rate but will damage the reputation of Pakistan internationally".

www.brecorder.com

FIR filed against Karachi based software company for forgery, money laundering and fraud

* The Fia has filed an FIR against *Digitonics*, a software house operating from Karachi, for charges of forgery and cheating. * Filed on behalf of the state at the Cyber Crime Reporting Center, the FIR accuses the software company of forgery, money laundering, cheating, among numerous other...
www.brecorder.com
++++++++++++++++++
Click to expand...
AAAND that's the potential dark side of having a Silicon Valley. Some players might turn into sharks who might try to participate in 5th gen war against the state.
 
Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
3,062
-1
7,459
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FIA to Begin Crackdown on Network of Social Media Fraudsters

Posted 37 mins ago by Darakhshan Anjum



The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is prepared to launch a crackdown on a network involved in swindling by creating fake identities (IDs) on social media platforms.


According to FIA officials, the agency had received over 3,000 written complaints of citizens within the first seven weeks of 2021 claiming that fraudsters had looted money from their family and close relatives through social media.

A complainant by the name of Chaudhry Bilal had detailed that fraudsters had created a fake profile of him on Facebook and had sent messages to all the people in his friends’ list saying that he was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital and was in dire need of money. His friends had promptly transferred money to the imposters. Later, when the situation came to light, Bilal had lodged a complaint with the FIA, but six months have passed and no arrests have been made in this case.

A similar complaint was lodged by Asad Ahmed whose picture had been stolen from his Facebook account to create a fake account and demand money from his friends.

The FIA has assured the complainants that these swindlers will be arrested. It recently revealed that the data on these criminals have been collected and that an operation against them will be launched very soon. It will also seek the aid of information technology experts to determine the locations of the criminals.

According to the first female Social Media Controversy Consultant Expert of Pakistan, Bushra Saqib Kiani, the issue of fake IDs has been progressively worsening. She says:
The matter has gone beyond collecting money from fake IDs. I know girls and boys who committed suicide because they were fed up with fake IDs. We have social media but don’t know how to use it effectively. We have to teach our young generation how to handle propaganda on digital media.
Click to expand...
propakistani.pk

FIA to Begin Crackdown on Network of Social Media Fraudsters

The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is prepared to launch a crackdown on a network involved in
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
++++++++++++++
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom