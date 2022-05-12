What's new

Finland's leaders call for NATO membership 'without delay', Russia warns it will 'inflict serious damage'

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
1,148
-4
970
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
Finland's leaders say they're in favour of rapidly applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia as its military struggles with its war in Ukraine.

President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced the dramatic move on Thursday.

It means Finland is all but certain to join NATO, though a few steps remain before the application process can begin.

1652393225179.png

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin attends a signing ceremony at Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 11 May 2022. (AP)

Neighbouring Sweden is expected to decide on joining NATO in coming days.

"NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance," Niinisto and Marin said in a joint statement.

"Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay," they said.

"We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days."

Russia reacted to the development with a warning. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that if Finland joins NATO, it will "inflict serious damage to Russian-Finnish relations as well as stability and security in Northern Europe."

1652393267451.png

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto makes a point during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on Wednesday. (AP)

"Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps of military-technical and other characteristics in order to counter the emerging threats to its national security," the ministry said.

"History will determine why Finland needed to turn its territory into a bulwark of military face-off with Russia while losing independence in making its own decisions."

The ministry's statement follows Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's comment earlier Thursday that Finland's decision wouldn't help stability and security in Europe. Peskov said Russia's response will depend on NATO's moves to expand its infrastructure closer to the Russian borders.

Previously, the Kremlin had warned of "military and political repercussions" if Sweden and Finland decide to join NATO.

Should they apply, there will be an interim period lasting from when an application has been handed in until all 30 NATO members' parliaments have ratified it.

In NATO member Estonia, which also borders Russia, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted "history being made by our northern neighbours".

She pledged to support "a rapid accession process" for Finland into NATO.

Finland's announcement came a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited both Finland and Sweden to sign a military cooperation agreement.

The UK pledged on Wednesday to come to the aid of Sweden and Finland if the two Nordic nations came under attack.

During a joint news conference with Johnson and Niinisto in Helsinki, the Finnish head of state said Moscow could only blame itself should his nation of 5.5 million people become a NATO member.

"You (Russia) caused this. Look at the mirror," Niinisto said pointedly on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Niinisto tweeted that he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Finland's firm support for Ukraine and the country's intention to join NATO. Niinisto said Zelenskyy "expressed his full support for it".

In 2017, Sweden and Finland joined the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force, which is designed to be more flexible and respond more quickly than the larger NATO alliance.

1652393336847.png

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin meet prior to a meeting on whether to seek NATO membership in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 13. (Photo: Paul Wennerholm) (AP)

It uses NATO standards and doctrine, so it can operate in conjunction with NATO, the United Nations or other multinational coalitions. Fully operational since 2018, the force has held a number of exercises both independently and in cooperation with NATO.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 prompted Finland and Sweden to reconsider their historic tradition of military nonalignment and join the 30-member NATO.

After Moscow launched its attack on Ukraine, public support in the two countries started to quickly shift toward membership in NATO, first in Finland and a bit later in Sweden.

The latest opinion poll conducted by Finnish public broadcaster YLE showed earlier this week that 76 per cent of Finns are in favour of joining NATO, a big change from earlier years when only 20-30 per cent of respondents favoured such military alignment.

Speaking to European Union lawmakers on Thursday, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said "the war started by Russia jeopardises the security and stability of the whole of Europe."

RUSSIA ATTACKS UKRAINE​

1652393393023.png


Haavisto said Russia's unpredictable behaviour is a serious concern for Finland, notably Moscow's readiness to wage "high-risk operations" that could lead to many casualties, including among Russians themselves.

Should Finland become a NATO member, it would mean the biggest change in the Nordic country's defense and security policy since World

War II when it fought two lost wars against the Soviet Union. Along with Sweden, Finland joined the European Union in 1995 and has the longest border with Russia out of all the bloc's 27 members.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde tweeted that Finland's announcement gave an "important message" and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that there were "strong messages" from Finland's president and prime minister.

During the Cold War, Finland stayed away from NATO to avoid provoking the Soviet Union, instead opting to remain a neutral buffer between the East and the West while maintaining good relations with Moscow and also with the United States.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the military alliance would welcome Finland and Sweden — both of which have strong, modern militaries — with open arms and expects the accession process to be speedy and smooth.

NATO officials say the Nordic duo's accession process could be done "in a couple of weeks".

The most time consuming part of the procedure — ratification of the country's protocol by the 30 NATO member countries — could even be completed in less time than the four months or so that it took West Germany, Turkey and Greece to join in the 1950s, when there were only 12 members to ratify their applications.

"These are not normal times," one NATO official said this week, discussing the possible applications of Finland and Sweden.

The official was briefing reporters about the accession process on condition that he not be named as no application has been made by the two countries.

www.9news.com.au

'You caused this': Finland takes shot at Russia, makes big NATO call

www.9news.com.au www.9news.com.au
 
Z

zartosht

FULL MEMBER
Jun 4, 2017
1,493
-1
4,126
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Stalin Should have ended the finnish state in 1945.

"Finland" was historically part of Russia. They are geographically close to st.petersburg/european Russia. Russia let them secede, but requested a land swap that would push them away from threatning st.petersburg.

Finland refused. They went to war against a gutted soviet army that had been purged of half its officer force recenly by stalin. THEY LOST THE WAR and were near complete collapse when they started begging for peace. Which Russia gave them generous terms for the loser.

not 2 years later, they allied with nazi germany, invaded the soviet union, and even participated in the siege of st.petersburg that caused the starvation of millions of Russians.

Round 2, Russia had defeated the Nazis, and was planning on retaking finland and ending them. AGAIN they took pity on finland, and in exchange for Finland switching sides against germany, they were allowed to exist. In exchange for FOREVER REMAINING NEUTRAL, AND NEVER THREATNING St. PETERSBURG"

How is it in Finlands interest to now turn back on this agreement, and volutarily deploy foreign military forces right on the Russian heartland?

Is it because the CIA said so? or their 30 year old democrazies cashier prime minister ? Why are the euros soo dumb and incapable of independent thought? its ridiculous how incompetent western governments have become
 
F

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
519
-7
618
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Naofumi said:
Meh, Russia can't do shit about it.
Click to expand...
Lol, Russia has failed to take a single city in Ukraine so far, so its no wonder Finland feels confident joining NATO. But do they have anything to gain from it? even if Russia tried to invade Finland their NATO "allies" might throw them under the bus like they did with the Ukrainians
 
Naofumi

Naofumi

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2020
2,514
-5
2,520
Country
India
Location
India
Faqirze said:
Lol, Russia has failed to take a single city in Ukraine so far, so its no wonder Finland feels confident joining NATO. But do they have anything to gain from it? even if Russia tried to invade Finland their NATO "allies" might throw them under the bus like they did with the Ukrainians
Click to expand...
Well, that's the real test for NATO, Russia has not tested this yet - Poland, Baltic States have not been touched/threatened - Finland wants to feel the same level of protection - Russia should hesitate in invading Finland as much they hesitate for Poland. Finland is armed to teeth already, much more than Ukraine and they know how to fight.
Winter War was an epic disaster for USSR, just look at the population ratio, they gave a very bloody nose to USSR, if not for the inevitable difference in resources available, Finland would be victorious. Any adventure by Russia will be much worse this time, Finnish people remember what happened to western Karelia after Finnish citizens were evacuated - left in ruins.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,929
1
3,059
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Russian failure in Ukraine has given confidence to Finland. They know very well Russia hasn't got the capability to harm them. More countries will follow Finland. Russia should have made Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in to a NATO style alliance, and then with their blessing should have started the "Special Operations". This way they would have support on international forums, economic aid for war, weapons etc.
 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
3,941
-16
9,842
Country
China
Location
China
Russia should attack Poland. We will see if US has balls to take the risk of nuke war to engage in the war. I bet US will lose the coward game. Those countries who believe once they join in NATO they will get protection from US will be quiet
 
Last edited:

福生玄黄天尊

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 12, 2022
9
0
2
Country
China
Location
China
其实我觉得俄罗斯这次打乌克兰对俄罗斯是一件好事，因为他们很好的切断了与西方国家的联系，俄罗斯这个民族做生意很一般，但做科学研究是很好的研究员，可能是因为俄罗斯人处于寒冷地带的原因，以前俄罗斯其实有点像西方的舔狗，他们一直想融入西方，面对西方的文化渗透也不反抗。现在好了，西方主动切断了对俄罗斯的文化渗透，如果普京切断社交媒体，俄罗斯人会骂他，但西方主动切除，俄罗斯人会赞扬他，西方主动做了普京做不到的事情，西方越敌视俄罗斯越会导致俄罗斯人更加团结，反而促使俄罗斯强大，俄罗斯最大的问题其实是俄罗斯人口和资本大量外流，西方帮了俄罗斯一个很大的忙，帮俄罗斯把西方国家的俄罗斯人全扔了回来，这样这群人去不了欧洲只能建设自己的国家。反而促使了俄罗斯的复兴，乌克兰战争最终只会让欧洲更加分裂，让乌克兰更加痛苦，中国俄国和美国才是赢家。
 

福生玄黄天尊

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 12, 2022
9
0
2
Country
China
Location
China
西方政府在对俄罗斯的战略上很失败，他们不断试探俄罗斯的底线，反而让自己陷入两难处境。一方面他们不得不敌对俄罗斯坚定立场，另外一方面他们又不得不买俄罗斯的能源，西方国家在面对俄罗斯时，显得过于急躁，犯了战略上的错误，他们要真正瓦解俄罗斯就需要不断吸收俄罗斯的人口，让俄罗斯出现人口危机，使用媒体蛊惑俄罗斯的年轻人让他们羡慕西方，鼓励俄罗斯的富豪来他们自己国家投资，让俄罗斯人安于享受，消灭俄罗斯的数学能力，用高薪职位挖走他们的科学家，最后一步，等普京死亡，等待俄罗斯出现一个软弱的领导人，原本你们做的很好，但今天你们的行为，短期内能够伤害到俄罗斯，长期来看无疑是战略上的巨大失误，这就好像植入电脑病毒，病毒植入99%，现在直接重头开始，前功尽弃，今天战略上的失败，未来必定会导致很严重的后果，芬兰加不加入北约其实没那么重要了。
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
27,567
25
18,917
Country
United States
Location
United States
福生玄黄天尊 said:
西方政府在对俄罗斯的战略上很失败，他们不断试探俄罗斯的底线，反而让自己陷入两难处境。一方面他们不得不敌对俄罗斯坚定立场，另外一方面他们又不得不买俄罗斯的能源，西方国家在面对俄罗斯时，显得过于急躁，犯了战略上的错误，他们要真正瓦解俄罗斯就需要不断吸收俄罗斯的人口，让俄罗斯出现人口危机，使用媒体蛊惑俄罗斯的年轻人让他们羡慕西方，鼓励俄罗斯的富豪来他们自己国家投资，让俄罗斯人安于享受，消灭俄罗斯的数学能力，用高薪职位挖走他们的科学家，最后一步，等普京死亡，等待俄罗斯出现一个软弱的领导人，原本你们做的很好，但今天你们的行为，短期内能够伤害到俄罗斯，长期来看无疑是战略上的巨大失误，这就好像植入电脑病毒，病毒植入99%，现在直接重头开始，前功尽弃，今天战略上的失败，未来必定会导致很严重的后果，芬兰加不加入北约其实没那么重要了。
Click to expand...

No the West hasn't. If anything Putin is showing a weak hand by jumping into a War unprepared and making Russia (and himself) look incompetent by not being able to win in a few days. They haven't even achieved air superiority and are forced to employ crude missile/artillery volleys instead of precision munitions.

We are just on the sidelines tossing the Ukrainian David a few stones in it's slingshot fight with the big Russian Goliath.

Russia already has had a brain drain. They are just a shell of a country.
 
Last edited:

福生玄黄天尊

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 12, 2022
9
0
2
Country
China
Location
China
Hamartia Antidote said:
不，西方没有。如果说有什么不同的话，普京在毫无准备的情况下跳进了一场战争，让俄罗斯（和他自己）在几天内无法获胜，显得无能。他们甚至还没有获得空中优势，被迫使用粗制滥造的导弹/火炮截击而不是精确弹药。

我们只是在场边把乌克兰大卫扔了几块石头，在和俄罗斯大个子的弹弓战斗中 Goliath.

俄罗斯已经出现了人才外流。他们只是一个国家的外壳。
Click to expand...
如果俄罗斯战胜不了乌克兰是一种无能，难道你们西方国家不敢与俄罗斯军队直接对抗不也是一种无能？乌克兰战争开始的时候我就觉得美国怕是没胆子直接派美军进入乌克兰直接与俄罗斯战争，乌克兰战争确实代表了俄罗斯的虚弱，但也代表了西方国家的软弱，你一个富有的国家和俄罗斯这样的穷国玩命你玩不起啊，(ಡωಡ)hiahiahia，且不说俄罗斯有核武器，真把俄罗斯弄解体了，你能保证俄罗斯的核武器安全？如果被恐怖分子搞到一颗，随便放到以色列或者美国哪个地方引爆，你怎么办，世界核战争直接爆发。俄罗斯他们可以虚弱，但就算为了全世界，中国也不会让他们完蛋的。
 
T

Two banks of the River

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2022
111
0
93
Country
India
Location
India
Faqirze said:
Lol, Russia has failed to take a single city in Ukraine so far, so its no wonder Finland feels confident joining NATO. But do they have anything to gain from it? even if Russia tried to invade Finland their NATO "allies" might throw them under the bus like they did with the Ukrainians
Click to expand...
If USA is selling F35s to a country , it will defend it. If it's in NATO, then it will definitely defend it.
 

福生玄黄天尊

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 12, 2022
9
0
2
Country
China
Location
China
Hamartia Antidote said:
不，西方没有。如果说有什么不同的话，普京在毫无准备的情况下跳进了一场战争，让俄罗斯（和他自己）在几天内无法获胜，显得无能。他们甚至还没有获得空中优势，被迫使用粗制滥造的导弹/火炮截击而不是精确弹药。

我们只是在场边把乌克兰大卫扔了几块石头，在和俄罗斯大个子的弹弓战斗中 Goliath.

俄罗斯已经出现了人才外流。他们只是一个国家的外壳。
Click to expand...
俄罗斯人才确实存在外流现象，但现在你们这么整俄罗斯，俄罗斯人才不会流向你们的，他们只会回流俄罗斯或者流向中国，感谢美国老哥送的俄罗斯科学家，我除了给你们点赞我还能做什么？记得当年苏联解体，中国也从苏联挖了很多乌克兰和俄罗斯的科学家，这种人不是多多益善？
 
dbc

dbc

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
5,309
13
5,850
Country
France
Location
United States
kankan326 said:
Russia should attack Poland. We will see if US has balls to take the risk of nuke war to engage in the war. I bet US will lose the coward game. Those countries who believe once they join in NATO they will get protection from US will be quiet
Click to expand...
giphy-gif.843489
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Amid Russian Military Ops In Ukraine, Finland PM Says Country Ready To Join NATO If It Comes To National Security
2
Replies
29
Views
992
Abid123
Abid123
BHAN85
Finland must apply for NATO membership "without delay", Finnish leaders say
2
Replies
20
Views
187
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
aziqbal
Russia Is Driving Sweden and Finland Closer to NATO
Replies
3
Views
286
aziqbal
aziqbal
F-22Raptor
Finland and Sweden set to join NATO as soon as summer
Replies
14
Views
282
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Q
Swedish PM rejects referendum on possible NATO membership
2
Replies
19
Views
534
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom