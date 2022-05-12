Finland's leaders call for NATO membership 'without delay', Russia warns it will 'inflict serious damage'

Stalin Should have ended the finnish state in 1945.



"Finland" was historically part of Russia. They are geographically close to st.petersburg/european Russia. Russia let them secede, but requested a land swap that would push them away from threatning st.petersburg.



Finland refused. They went to war against a gutted soviet army that had been purged of half its officer force recenly by stalin. THEY LOST THE WAR and were near complete collapse when they started begging for peace. Which Russia gave them generous terms for the loser.



not 2 years later, they allied with nazi germany, invaded the soviet union, and even participated in the siege of st.petersburg that caused the starvation of millions of Russians.



Round 2, Russia had defeated the Nazis, and was planning on retaking finland and ending them. AGAIN they took pity on finland, and in exchange for Finland switching sides against germany, they were allowed to exist. In exchange for FOREVER REMAINING NEUTRAL, AND NEVER THREATNING St. PETERSBURG"



How is it in Finlands interest to now turn back on this agreement, and volutarily deploy foreign military forces right on the Russian heartland?



Is it because the CIA said so? or their 30 year old democrazies cashier prime minister ? Why are the euros soo dumb and incapable of independent thought? its ridiculous how incompetent western governments have become

