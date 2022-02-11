Finland set to sign deal with U.S. for 64 F-35 jets

F-22Raptor
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Finland's formal purchase agreement for F-35 fighter jets could be signed as soon as Friday, U.S.-based sources familiar with the plan said on Thursday, bringing the stealthy new planes one step closer to deploying in coming years on Russia's northern flank.
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/finland-set-sign-deal-with-us-64-f-35-jets-sources-2022-02-10/
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/finland-set-sign-deal-with-us-64-f-35-jets-sources-2022-02-10/