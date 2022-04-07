What's new

Finland set to join NATO

Apollon said:
Finland is a valuable EU member and Russias agression showed that they need the NATO protection, they also add alot to our alliance.
Sure. They need NATO protection but what NATO can protect without US? In the end, they need US protection. Let's be honest about it.
 
nang2 said:
Sure. They need NATO protection but what NATO can protect without US? In the end, they need US protection. Let's be honest about it.
Not true, we see in Ukraine that Russias military is badly beaten by Ukraine, its doubtful Russia could even take Poland on its own. Finland on other hand is a very positive, hard working people.
 
Apollon said:
Not true, we see in Ukraine that Russias military is badly beaten by Ukraine, its doubtful Russia could even take Poland on its own. Finland on other hand is a very positive, hard working people.
If Russian military is so weak, why does Finland with a very positive and hard working people need NATO protection?
 
nang2 said:
If Russian military is so weak, why does Finland with a very positive and hard working people need NATO protection?
To keep Russia weak.

This is war, not a boxing match, but we can use the boxing analogy. I do not care if I outweigh you by 10-1. If I can make it 11-1 or 12-1 or even 100-1, I will do so, because a war is about existence, not about winning a trophy. Right now, every European country is reassessing its relationship with Russia no matter how geographically remote they are from Russia. So as far as arguing whether NATO should continue to exist or not, that debate is done. NATO will continue to exist and will grow. Thanks to Poutine.
 
Lol so putin winning!

Soon sweden will join. And nato will increase its foot print in asia pacific.
 
This could trigger major war.. I have been saying Russia will immediately invade Finland post Ukraine and now it seems like my predictions have come true. Russia could even be forced to two time Ukraine and FInland here.. Or get Kazakhstan, China or other allied countries to invade Finland..

Russia will attempt to two time Finland and Ukraine because NATO wants to trick Russia while they are busy and add FInland into the organistation this will anger Kremlin like mad and they will scrap together battlions and divisions from allied countries that will be attached to their armed forces because they are running thin for two fronts currently but that is what allies are for they fill in the caps when needed..

Hence I could see them throwing in Belarus armed forces and Kazakhstan alone could theorically invade Finland or few Chinese divisions attached to the Russian forces..

Russia will come up with a surprise plan and enter finland ASAP
 
Finland lovely people and a proud nation. It was expected for them to join NATO.
The Russians should be wary of invading;


1649353047642.png
 
Battlion25 said:
This could trigger major war.. I have been saying Russia will immediately invade Finland post Ukraine and now it seems like my predictions have come true. Russia could even be forced to two time Ukraine and FInland here.. Or get Kazakhstan, China or other allied countries to invade Finland..
Finland is an EU member which already gives it security. Attacking Finland is attacking EU which would mean Russia would be destroyed on all fronts.
 

