Finland must apply for NATO membership "without delay", Finnish leaders say
Finland must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay", Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday, a major policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
www.reuters.com
Joint statement by the President of the Republic and Prime Minister of Finland on Finland's NATO membership - Presidentti
Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Prime Minister’s Office Press release 30/2022 12 May 2022 During this spring, an important discussion on Finland’s possible NATO membership has...
www.presidentti.fi
Europe people is becoming insane under the spell of mainstream massmedia lies about Russia and Ukraine.