Finland must apply for NATO membership "without delay", Finnish leaders say

lol, these people don't really know Finland is already protected by NATO from the UK-Finland Defence Pact that just signed yesterday.



If they bombed Finland, UK is going to war with Russia in Finland, which will eventually bring Article 5 into play and bring in the entire NATO into the fight once UK is going into the War.....



There are pretty much nothing Russia can do.



You don't need to be sherlock holmes to know Finland (and Sweden as well) are going to join NATO, otherwise they will not sign that pact with the UK....