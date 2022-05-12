What's new

Finland must apply for NATO membership "without delay", Finnish leaders say

BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,420
-1
923
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
www.reuters.com

Finland must apply for NATO membership "without delay", Finnish leaders say

Finland must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay", Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday, a major policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

www.presidentti.fi

Joint statement by the President of the Republic and Prime Minister of Finland on Finland's NATO membership - Presidentti

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Prime Minister’s Office Press release 30/2022 12 May 2022 During this spring, an important discussion on Finland’s possible NATO membership has...
www.presidentti.fi www.presidentti.fi

:lol:

Europe people is becoming insane under the spell of mainstream massmedia lies about Russia and Ukraine.
 
Broccoli

Broccoli

FULL MEMBER
Jan 14, 2011
982
1
814
Country
Finland
Location
Finland
BHAN85 said:
www.reuters.com

Finland must apply for NATO membership "without delay", Finnish leaders say

Finland must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay", Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday, a major policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

www.presidentti.fi

Joint statement by the President of the Republic and Prime Minister of Finland on Finland's NATO membership - Presidentti

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Prime Minister’s Office Press release 30/2022 12 May 2022 During this spring, an important discussion on Finland’s possible NATO membership has...
www.presidentti.fi www.presidentti.fi

:lol:

Europe people is becoming insane under the spell of mainstream massmedia lies about Russia and Ukraine.
Click to expand...

So you are saying there aren't Russians soldiers in Ukraine?
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
3,745
2
3,540
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
BHAN85 said:
There is no Russian soldiers in Finland, yet.

But if you make provocations, you'll achieve it.
Click to expand...
I don't know what would be worse. Russian soldiers in Finland or Russian missiles. I think Russians would just bomb Finland and I don't want that. Finland has a special place in my heart.
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,420
-1
923
Country
Spain
Location
Spain

If you are using a european ip address you can't read that news because RT website is blocked thanks to EU freedom.

Foinikas said:
I don't know what would be worse. Russian soldiers in Finland or Russian missiles. I think Russians would just bomb Finland and I don't want that. Finland has a special place in my heart.
Click to expand...
The only reason for Russia would bomb Finland is Finland making provocations joining NATO, what else?
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
3,745
2
3,540
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
11,682
340
11,938
Country
China
Location
Australia
Broccoli said:
Seeing how Russians fight i'd wager they don't want another front. Not scared.

Stop pretending that Russia is more than a large North-Korea.
Click to expand...
lol, these people don't really know Finland is already protected by NATO from the UK-Finland Defence Pact that just signed yesterday.

If they bombed Finland, UK is going to war with Russia in Finland, which will eventually bring Article 5 into play and bring in the entire NATO into the fight once UK is going into the War.....

There are pretty much nothing Russia can do.

You don't need to be sherlock holmes to know Finland (and Sweden as well) are going to join NATO, otherwise they will not sign that pact with the UK....
 
T

Thinker3

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2022
375
0
678
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The way things are going I see a nuclear armageddon in near future.
Most people brainwashed by governments and media won't realise until they see nukes blowing up near them.
There is a limit to everything and those limits have been crossed.
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
6,342
3
14,806
Country
China
Location
United States
jhungary said:
lol, these people don't really know Finland is already protected by NATO from the UK-Finland Defence Pact that just signed yesterday.

If they bombed Finland, UK is going to war with Russia in Finland, which will eventually bring Article 5 into play and bring in the entire NATO into the fight once UK is going into the War.....

There are pretty much nothing Russia can do.

You don't need to be sherlock holmes to know Finland (and Sweden as well) are going to join NATO, otherwise they will not sign that pact with the UK....
Click to expand...
Don't spread Fake News.
There is no UK-Finland Defense Pact.
Defense Pact is something official, there is no such thing YET.

It's just a diplomatic assurance, UK has no obligation if Russia invades Finland.
You better learn the difference between Pact and Diplomatic assurance.

For now, Finland is alone. No one has any obligation to protect Finland.



UK is just sissy, UK dare not to challenge Russia directly. UK only hide on U.S. back, like a little chick.
 
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
11,682
340
11,938
Country
China
Location
Australia
vi-va said:
Don't spread Fake News.
There is no UK-Finland Defense Pact.
Defense Pact is something official, there is no such thing YET.

It's just a diplomatic assurance, UK has no obligation if Russia invades Finland.
You better learn the difference between Pact and Diplomatic assurance.

For now, Finland is alone. No one has any obligation to protect Finland.



UK is just sissy, UK dare not to challenge Russia directly. UK only hide on U.S. back, like a little chick.
Click to expand...
Are you serious??


Britain has pledged to come to the aid of Sweden and Finland, including with military support, should the two Nordic nations come under attack.
Click to expand...


You can see Boris Johnson sign this pact at 1:08 Does that official enough for you???

And LOL, seeing how Russia Perform FIRST HAND in Ukraine, I would say you probably don't need UK for the job.
 
Last edited:
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
25,453
0
18,476
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Foinikas said:
If NATO start surrounding Russia from Finland and Sweden as well,they will be major targets if a war starts.
Click to expand...
It’s the way around. russian aggressive politics drive neighbors in seeking security in a military alliance. Neutrality is no longer an option. Moreover neutrality is the reason for war. An aggressor sees it as opportunity.

Much similar situation in Vietnam.
We are neutral.
However there is sign Vietnam will seek security in a military alliance. Chinese are on the move.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

aziqbal
Russia Is Driving Sweden and Finland Closer to NATO
Replies
3
Views
286
aziqbal
aziqbal
Q
Swedish PM rejects referendum on possible NATO membership
2
Replies
19
Views
534
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
F-22Raptor
Finland and Sweden set to join NATO as soon as summer
Replies
14
Views
282
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
beijingwalker
Russia warns Sweden and Finland against Nato membership as China delivers arms to Soviet ally
Replies
8
Views
356
mmr
M
Hamartia Antidote
Amid Russian Military Ops In Ukraine, Finland PM Says Country Ready To Join NATO If It Comes To National Security
2
Replies
29
Views
992
Abid123
Abid123

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom