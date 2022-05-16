What's new

Finland and Sweden eye Israeli defense systems: Sources

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,138
-9
1,361
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
More

SWEDEN-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-NATO-CONFLICT-DEFENCE-APPLICATION

Sweden applying for NATO membership; other Nordic nations pledge security support

rafael photo

Finland and Sweden eye Israeli defense systems: Sources

Norwegian Chief of Defense Select Welcomes V32

Norway’s chief of defense: Finland, Sweden in NATO ‘opens up a lot of possibilities’

220509 - OFFICIAL - DONGDIAO

‘Aggressive act’: Aussie defense minister knocks Chinese intel ship ‘hugging coastline’

ukraine soldier smoking

Three questions about ending the war in Ukraine

finland nato

Finland to apply for NATO membership; Sweden expected soon

Vice Adm. Mike Noonan

Australia drops China, Russia from big navy show; nuclear education a focus

japan flag austin

Japan’s push to double defense spending ties directly back to Ukraine

ukraine russia tank

Latest weapons package for Ukraine includes jamming equipment

narew shorad

Poland accelerates new SHORAD effort in wake of Ukraine; are regional customers possible?

1/6 Integrated Training Exercise 1-18

What the US Marines can learn from a French Army ‘sister unit’

Anduril UUV.jpeg

Anduril bets it can build 3 large autonomous subs for Aussies in 3 years

us marines sweden exercise

Sweden seeking security ‘assurances,’ ahead of NATO move; US exercises on table?

IRAQ-CONFLICT-FRANCE-IS

For first time, France talks openly about sending weapons to Ukraine

Protest At Russian Consulate After Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

Learn from 1983, and be careful with the rhetoric about Moscow




Search for:

FEATURED:​

Defense Budget Coverage »Modern Day Marine >>EW & Sensors »Australia »

Finland and Sweden eye Israeli defense systems: Sources

The new talks come after a spate of other deals were already made public.​

By ARIE EGOZIon May 16, 2022 at 10:23 AM
rafael photo

David’s Sling launching a SkyCeptor missile. (Rafael)
TEL AVIV: Finland and Sweden’s now professed intention to join NATO in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already spurred talks between those governments and Israel about purchasing advanced Israel defense systems and weapons, according to defense sources here.
Both nations were already customers of Israeli defense firms, but the move towards NATO has accelerated negotiations, and new deals are being discussed, sources said.
A spokesperson for the Israeli ministry of defense declined to comment for this report, only saying, “as a rule, we do not discuss negotiations about arms deals.”
The potential deals come as Finland and Sweden brace for some form of retaliation from Russia over the expected NATO bids. Ironically, Russia used NATO’s expansion as one pretext for its Ukrainian misadventure.
RELATED: Finland preparing for Russian ‘consequences’ if it joins NATO
Sources say the two nations are considering Israeli radars, anti-tank systems and active protection systems for their armored ground platforms. A senior Israeli defense source told Breaking Defense that all the Israeli defense systems use Link 16 communication protocol, in line with US and NATO systems, making interoperability a non-issue.
The talks follow a spate of announced deals or deals in progress between Israel and the Scandinavian nations.
Boeing_BDS-KC-Y_BridgeTanker_600x300

AIR WARFARE, SPONSORED

Six ways the KC-46 gives the U.S. and allies key advantages in global mobility

The KC-46A is the only tanker that meets stringent U.S. civil and military aviation requirements.
From BOEING
Finland announced in March it had narrowed a competition for a new, advanced air defense system down to two Israeli firms, Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Systems. IAI is offering the modular Barak MX system, while Rafael is offering David’s Sling, which is currently part of Israel’s multi-layered air defense system alongside the Iron Dome and the Arrow ballistic missile interceptor.
The same month in Sweden, Israel’s Elbit systems announced it had won an approximate $27 million contract to provide Sweden’s military with M339 tank ammunition and Data Setting Units for its Leopard Main Battle Tanks. (An Elbit subsidiary was named to sell the same tank ammo to Finland earlier in the year.)
And earlier Elbit nabbed a deal to mine countermeasure systems to the Swedish navy — a deal made by Elbit’s year-old a Sweden-based subsidiary, a sign of how confident the Israeli firm is in its business with its new northern client.
breakingdefense.com

Finland and Sweden eye Israeli defense systems: Sources - Breaking Defense

The new talks come after a spate of other deals were already made public.
breakingdefense.com breakingdefense.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Finland to Choose Between Two Israeli Companies for Air Defense Systems
Replies
0
Views
253
dani191
D
Get Ya Wig Split
Finland wins NATO cyber defense competition
Replies
0
Views
174
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
aziqbal
Russia Is Driving Sweden and Finland Closer to NATO
Replies
3
Views
292
aziqbal
aziqbal
Vanguard One
Finland's leaders call for NATO membership 'without delay', Russia warns it will 'inflict serious damage'
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
104
Views
2K
SilentEagle
SilentEagle
dBSPL
Turkish Presidency: We currently do not have a positive position on the issue of Sweden and Finland (joining NATO)
2 3
Replies
40
Views
928
A.P. Richelieu
A.P. Richelieu

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom