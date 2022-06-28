Finland and Sweden accepted Turkiye's requests and a triple memorandum was signed

Sweden and Finland accepted all requests of Turkiye and removed all obstacles to NATO membership.
Both countries are expected to join NATO in a short time.
Here are the things Turkiye got:
• Sweden/Finland will lift its any type of arms embargo
• Both will support Turkiye on PKK, stop support to YPG and FETO
• They will amend their laws on terrorism
• They will share Intel with each other
• They will extradite terror suspects
• Finland and Sweden will support Turkiye’s participation to EU’s Pesko
• Turkiye, Finland and Sweden will establish a permanent joint mechanism to consult on justice, security and intelligence
• Sweden and Finland confirm that there are no arms embargoes against Turkey.
Sweden finally decided to take a realistic approach and provided the conditions to become a member of the union by guaranteeing that it would not be involved in activities that threaten Turkiye's national security and support terrorism.
