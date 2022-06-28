Finland and Sweden accepted Turkiye's requests and a triple memorandum was signed

Sweden and Finland accepted all requests of Turkiye and removed all obstacles to NATO membership.Both countries are expected to join NATO in a short time.Here are the things Turkiye got:• Sweden/Finland will lift its any type of arms embargo• Both will support Turkiye on PKK, stop support to YPG and FETO• They will amend their laws on terrorism• They will share Intel with each other• They will extradite terror suspects• Finland and Sweden will support Turkiye’s participation to EU’s Pesko• Turkiye, Finland and Sweden will establish a permanent joint mechanism to consult on justice, security and intelligence• Sweden and Finland confirm that there are no arms embargoes against Turkey.Sweden finally decided to take a realistic approach and provided the conditions to become a member of the union by guaranteeing that it would not be involved in activities that threaten Turkiye's national security and support terrorism.