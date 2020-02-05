What's new

Finish negativity from your life, think ahead positively Ex CAS PAF Sohail Aman interview

Umair Nawaz

Umair Nawaz

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 10, 2012
12,924
-20
11,215
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bringing the academia into Industry is what the other branches of Armed Forces must replicate also, In HMC/HIT taxila in Maritime Technologies Institute and KSEW in Karachi, POF, NRTC in Havelian/Haripur, In NESCOM and SPARCO centers in Rawalpindi etc as well.

This will improve the performance of these Military complexes too with the level of PAC in Kamra, and will help with the equality of engineering, number of engineers being available for the jobs to speed up production of AK MBT series, APCs/IFVs and ships in KSEW etc etc. It will help with RnD, and in the future ambitious projects in defence field!

A Genius and ambitious man like Sohail Aman if brought into Defence Ministry or ministry of defence production to replicate these endeavours will do wonders for Pakistan's Defence market and production, which in terms will help us increase our national exports and help in the GDP of the country as well in the long run! and will create more jobs for the youth.

@Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Bilal Khan 777 @Horus @Hodor @messiach @SQ8 @Sqn. Ldr(R) Abdul Basit
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Austin Powers Graf Zeppelin. Germany's only aircraft carrier that was been built (but not finished) Military History & Tactics 1
F Taiwan forbid Chinese students in Taiwan to come back to Taiwan to finish their degree China & Far East 2
Imran Khan how PIA pilots+maintenance finished ATR-42 fleet Social & Current Events 32
beijingwalker China’s Baidu finishes building ‘world’s largest’ test ground for autonomous vehicle, smart driving China & Far East 0
艹艹艹 Cambodia’s biggest airport finished in 2023,cost $ 880 million China & Far East 1
beijingwalker Xinjiang Urumqi Olympic park almost finished China & Far East 10
beijingwalker All Xinjiang's finished auto makers resume production China & Far East 5
beijingwalker Wuhan's 10 days finished dedicated coronavirus hospital closes its first inpatient ward COVID-19 Coronavirus 2
beijingwalker Chinese firm finishes capping 1st business skyscraper in Egypt's new capital Middle East & Africa 4
beijingwalker First Look Inside the New Coronavirus Hospital in Wuahan finished in 8 days COVID-19 Coronavirus 86

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top