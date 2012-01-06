What's new

Finger 4 - Indian Army has occupied heights overlooking the Chinese Army positions

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1304050393119436800



Indian Army occupies more heights around Ladakh lake

Indian now has tactical advantage on both the north and south banks of Pangong Tso
India China border news live: Indian Army occupies heights overlooking the Chinese Army positions at Finger 4 along Pangong Tso lake

After the latest flare-up in the Pangong southern bank area, India Tuesday lodged a strong protest with China, both through diplomatic and military channels, asking Beijing to rein in Chinese troops who had carried out "provocative activities" yet again on Monday night. In its protest, India...
No matter where they are , they've already been surrounded by PLA, their choices can be stay and being starved to death or wait to be annihilated or surrender.
 
They are not occupying. They are being surrounded and cut off.
 
I don't know what is the purpose of overlooking? They don't have the option to fire on PLA.
PLa Moves wherever it wants to Indian failed to stop them. CHINA claim line end at finger 4 they don't have to and want to go beyond this point.
These preemptive actions are just morl boosters and nothing else.
 
in winter India will leave their soldiers high and dry on those "high lands", PLA has to take over the responsibility to feed and clothe them.
 
in winter India will leave their soldiers high and dry on those "high lands", PLA has to take over the responsibility to feed and clothe them.
Damn! Indians forgot that the Chinese army has super natural powers to keep their bodies warm even during brutal winters.
 
