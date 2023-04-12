Finding The LAST Living Heir Of Mughal Dynasty in Lahore !

Baalwala, a curious adventurer, set off on a journey to Lahore in search of the last living heir of the Mughal dynasty. He had heard stories of a hidden descendant, living somewhere between the Dehli and Lohari gate. Baalwala traveled through the bustling streets of Lahore, asking locals for any information they may have had on the lost heir. As he made his way closer to his destination, Baalwala couldn't help but feel a sense of excitement and anticipation. He knew that if he found the heir, it would be a momentous discovery for the history of the Mughal dynasty. But he also knew that the search would not be easy, and that he would have to be patient and persistent in his quest.