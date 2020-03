The similar steps taken by the Italian government are described as "the right thing to do."

The Western media's ignorance and bias of China's system have never appeared more obvious.

China is pursuing a more substantial and efficient set of freedom and a democratic system that is designed to meet the needs of the people who most desire long-term peace, stability and development.

Perhaps this isn't ignorance or bias. Maybe the West is in the midst of an ideological crisis.

This must have frightened the West, as it would overturn its self-perceived belief that the West is superior in every way.