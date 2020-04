Fincantieri was awarded a $795 mil US Navy contract for detail design & construction of the first ship at its Marinette shipyard in Wisconsin. Options for up to 10 ships could make the contract worth up to $5.6 billion. Fincantieri was competing with a frigate design based on the Italian Navy's FREMM frigate.

Austal with a frigate based on its Independence-class LCS

Bath Iron Works (partnered with Navantia of Spain) with a frigate based on the F100

Huntington Ingalls Industries with an unknown design

A Mk110 57mm main gun

32x Mk41 VLS

Up to 16x NSM anti-ship missiles

A RAM close in weapon system

FREMM FFG(X) Technical Specifications: