Fincantieri To Build The 3rd Constellation-Class Frigate

FFG-62 Constellation-class Frigate
FFG-62 Constellation-class Frigate scale model on display on Fincantieri's booth at Sea Air Space 2021.

Fincantieri To Build The 3rd Constellation-Class Frigate​

The US Navy announced it has exercised the option to have Fincantieri U.S. subsidiary, Marinette Marine (FMM), build the third Constellation-class guided-missile frigate, USS Chesapeake (FFG-64).​

Naval News Staff 17 Jun 2022

Fincantieri press release

The option value stands at approximately 536 million dollars. This announcement follows last month’s successful design review of the first-in-class USS Constellation (FFG-62), which is nearing the start of construction.

The Constellation program was awarded to FMM in 2020, through a contract for the lead frigate and 9 option ships. The contract, including post-delivery availability support and crew training, has a cumulative value of 5.5 billion dollars. Under the same program, the U.S. Navy plans to build 10 additional vessels, for a total of 20 units.

Fincantieri succeeded in such a high-profile tender, distinguishing itself among several major U.S. shipyards thanks to a project considered as the most innovative and cutting-edge. The Group’s proposal is based on the FREMM frigate platform, globally recognized as the most technologically advanced, and the backbone of a 10-unit program for the Italian Navy which Fincantieri is currently completing.

Furthermore, the upgrade of Fincantieri US shipyards is nearly completed, enabling the subsidiary to build two frigates each year.

FMM is the spearhead of Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), which controls two other shipyards also located in the Great Lakes (Wisconsin) – Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri Ace Marine. The company serves commercial and government customers in the US. FMM is committed to the Littoral Combat Ships program for the US Navy and the Multi-Mission Surface Combatants (MMSC) program for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of the US Foreign Military Sales plan.

www.navalnews.com

Fincantieri to Build the 3rd Constellation-class Frigate - Naval News

