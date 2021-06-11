Fincantieri Signed A Contract To Provide 8 Frigates To Indonesia

“The acquisition of an order of this magnitude allows Fincantieri to also assume global leadership in the surface ships sector, and is the confirmation of the technological leadership of a project once again considered the most innovative on the market which led to 20 ships for several foreign Navies, between orders and options. This program has an extraordinary strategic importance, both for the economic return for our Country and for the Italian defense supply chain, and because it ensures Fincantieri’s strong positioning in the area, paving the way for the finalization of further important negotiations for other programs already in progress also in the civil sector”.

“Finally, I want to acknowledge our Navy, which has made a decisive contribution to building together with the Country’s industry a ship that is appreciated all over the world and which fully satisfies its operational needs”.



Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri