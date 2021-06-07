Fincantieri Launches Second OPV, Cuts Steel On Air-Defense LPD For Qatar

The technical launch of the patrol vessel (OPV – Offshore Patrol Vessel) “Sheraouh”, second of the OPV class ordered to Fincantieri by the Qatari Ministry of Defence within the national naval acquisition program, took place today at the Muggiano (La Spezia) yard. The program is worth nearly 4 billion euros and envisages, in addition to the 2 OPVs, both scheduled for delivery in 2022, 4 corvettes over 100 meters long and one amphibious vessel (LPD – Landing Platform Dock).