Fincantieri picture.
Fincantieri Launches Second OPV, Cuts Steel On Air-Defense LPD For Qatar
The technical launch of the patrol vessel (OPV – Offshore Patrol Vessel) “Sheraouh”, second of the OPV class ordered to Fincantieri by the Qatari Ministry of Defence within the national naval acquisition program, took place today at the Muggiano (La Spezia) yard. The program is worth nearly 4 billion euros and envisages, in addition to the 2 OPVs, both scheduled for delivery in 2022, 4 corvettes over 100 meters long and one amphibious vessel (LPD – Landing Platform Dock).
Xavier Vavasseur 05 Jun 2021
Triple event for Qatar: The second OPV launched in Muggiano, opening of the Halul 1 Training Center in La Spezia and first steel cutting of the LPD in Riva Trigoso.
Fincantieri press release
The launch, held privately and in full compliance with the current health regulations, was preceded by two other events broadcasted respectively from La Spezia and Riva Trigoso: the opening of the Halul 1 Training Center that will be hosting the on the job training for the crews of all the vessels of the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces and the first steel cutting of the LPD.
Attended the event, among others, Major General (Pilot) Hamad bin Mubarak Al-Dawai Al-Nabit, Commander of the Emiri Air Defense Forces, Brig. Jaleel Khalid Al Ruwaili, Qatar Director of the Directorate of Education and Courses, Vice Admiral Enrico Credendino, Commander of the Italian Navy Schools, representing the Chief of the Italian Navy, and Giuseppe Giordo, General Manager of the Naval Vessel Division of Fincantieri.
Like its sister-ship “Musherib” launched in September 2020, the OPV “Sheraouh”, has been designed in compliance with the RINAMIL for Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) rules, and will be a flexible type of ship capable of performing several services, from surveillance to combat functions. It is about 63 meters long, 9.2 meters wide, with a maximum speed of 30 knots and it will accommodate as many as 38 of crew members.
-End-
Naval News comments:
For the record, a global order worth 5 billion euros (including 1 billion for missiles) was announced in August 2017. In addition to four Al Zubarah-class air defense corvettes, the contract includes the construction of two OPV/FACM type ships based on the Falaj 2-class (selected by the UAE Navy) and an air defense LPD (fitted with long range radar and ASTER 30 SAM) based on the “BDSL Kalaat Beni Abbes” (143 meters long, 9,000 tonnes displacement), which was delivered in 2015 by Fincantieri to Algeria.
For detailed specifications on the OPV, check out this article:
Fincantieri Launches Second OPV, Cuts Steel on Air-Defense LPD for Qatar - Naval News