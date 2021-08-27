Financial terrorism committed by the Govt-Military duos

SQ8 said: Could you provide proofs(not conjecture) to the points 3-7 posted and that actions opposite or contrary to this have been executed or hinted at by previous governments and that those alternative actions(currently not provided with any true business plan on their success) would work better. I am not saying that what the current hybrid setup is doing is great but that criticism without presenting actual solutions and citing how they would be successful is more akin to rhetoric than any other useful value. Click to expand...





So far, everyone can understand the anti-Pakistan machinations of these traitors. In this article, we shall discuss at length the more obscure parts of this plan:



4. Circa June 2019 - Pakistan agrees to IMF conditions that go against its national interests. The relevant program can be accessed here:



5. Under the IMF program, a huge focus is given to increasing government revenue through tax collection. This has been a multi-year odyssey of the PTI government.



6. Under the IMF program, key financial positions are given to IMF agents. The Governor State Bank Raza Baqir, FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, and Adviser later to be Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh have all served in IMF or World Bank.



Come again? Just so I understand you clearly, you want proofs for these? Some of them have URLs with the items. Others are so widely known I thought it useless to provide proof. As to their alternatives:Point 3: Points 1 and 2 are showing insidious collusion by BKT to facilitate Point 3.Point 4: Instead of a sudden and blanket capitulation at the direction of Imran Khan, which led to sudden termination of talks between Pakistani negotiators and IMF and total agreement with all IMF demands, a better program could have been agreed. If you present a plant to IMF which leads to you earning more dollars to pay IMF, they cannot disagree. But then you would eventually become debt free. And so they use their own agents to agree to unfair demands. The story of financial terrorism through agents placed on key posts is written throughout the world and known to everyone. I don't need to provide any proof. Have you read economic hitman?Point 5: The article already shows why this is insidious and presents an alternative.Point 6: The alternative is what we have today when they broke the camel's back by demanding complete autonomy for State Bank. This is intervention by those few elements in the establishment who are keeping this country running. Just like getting a PAF AM installed as CEO of PIA. May Allah Bless our hidden warriors.Point 7: Obviously, this article is the alternative.