Thar Block-II under CPEC remains unaffected amid pandemic outbreak



CPEC is moving forward without any delays. The implementation of projects under CPEC remained unaffected despite the outbreak of COVID-19. Chairman CPEC authority Lt. General ® Asim Saleem Bajwa noted that execution of Thar Block-II, 330 MW power plant by Thar Energy Limited and HUBCO, remained unaffected amid pandemic outbreak and work on this project is in full swing. This 'substantial progress' has created 805 direct local jobs, Chairman added.